Pick Six NFL Podcast: Why the Jets can become a sneaky AFC wild-card contender in 2018

Is everyone sleeping on the New York Jets this season? Sure, they don't have a ton of flashy names, but in a division where its the Patriots and nothing else and in a conference where the final two playoff spots are wide open, could the Jets make a run?

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who just spent several days watching the Jets and Redskins practice in Richmond, Virginia, believes so, and explained why on the Pick Six Podcast (it's our daily NFL pod, fired fresh and piping hot to your inbox every morning, subscribe here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play).

"I like the Jets. I like them to be better than anybody thinks. I'm guessing most people think of the Jets as a 3-6 win team. I think the Jets could flirt with .500," La Canfora said. "Their receiving corps has a chance to be truly special and none of them are making any money. All of the young guys have flashed, and combined they're probably making half of what Donte Moncrief is making."

Robby Anderson is a name a lot of people know at this point, but La Canfora also thinks Terrelle Pryor, who is dealing with an ankle injury, could end up looking good.

"Terrelle Pryor was blowing past people. He looked pretty damned impressive to me," La Canfora noted. "Was never right in Washington last year. Was never healthy."

If Pryor can contribute the way he did in Cleveland two years ago, he would be a plus addition. The run game that the Jets put out there should be improved as well.

"Jeremy Bates is going to run a bastardized version of that old-school, Joe Gibbs, Mike Shanahan run game," La Canfora pointed out. "That's kind of, sort of foolproof."

And at quarterback, La Canfora believes the Jets might well have three top-40 quarterbacks, which would give them one of the best quarterback rooms in the entire NFL.

So how does that situation end up being resolved? Will Teddy Bridgewater be traded? La Canfora thinks BOTH guys could end up being traded, but it might ultimately be Josh McCown who gets dealt, because he could be a perfect backup option for someone like the Rams who is weak at the position.

"They feel like Darnold is so mature he doesn't need that veteran mentor," La Canfora said. "I think all things being equal they might trade McCown and keep Bridgewater."

A lot has to go right for the Jets to be good, and it's possible they just win six games. They have a rookie quarterback in Darnold -- who, if you can find the odds above 10-1, you should bet on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year -- so things could go sideways. But there might be more to like about the Jets this year than people believe.

