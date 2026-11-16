Hello football friends, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I want to start things off here by letting everyone know that I've come up with a rock-solid fantasy football strategy that's going to win me every game for the rest of the season: I'm going to start any player who's facing the Cowboys defense.

After watching them give up 46 points to the 49ers on Sunday, there's no way I'm not going to win my league championship. The best part is that the Cowboys play the Titans in Week 11 and almost every Titans player is still available in free agency.

Now that I've shared my fantasy strategy, let's kick off the newsletter and get to the real stuff.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, just click here.

1. NFL Week 10 grades: Bengals shine in AFC North battle, Packers fail in NFC North showdown

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. Chase finished the night with 11 receptions for 231 yards. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome to my favorite part of the Monday newsletter: where I hand out grades for all 32 teams. I spent Sunday night at Paycor Stadium watching the Bengals destroy the Steelers, so let's start our grades there today.

Bengals 38-18 over Steelers

Steelers takeaway: The Steelers were so bad that it felt like this game was over by halftime. By the time Aaron Rodgers completed his first pass of the game, the Steelers were already trailing 17-0. That basically sums up what happened on Sunday night. The Steelers offense looked out of sync and got bullied by a Bengals defense that limited Pittsburgh to just 34 yards through the first three quarters. Things weren't much better on defense. T.J. Watt was a non-factor with zero pressures on Joe Burrow, who diced up the Steelers' secondary. This didn't look anything like the team that beat the Bengals back in Week 3, and if the Steelers look anything like this going forward, they might play their way out of postseason contention.

Grade: D-

The Steelers were so bad that it felt like this game was over by halftime. By the time Aaron Rodgers completed his first pass of the game, the Steelers were already trailing 17-0. That basically sums up what happened on Sunday night. The Steelers offense looked out of sync and got bullied by a Bengals defense that limited Pittsburgh to just 34 yards through the first three quarters. Things weren't much better on defense. T.J. Watt was a non-factor with zero pressures on Joe Burrow, who diced up the Steelers' secondary. This didn't look anything like the team that beat the Bengals back in Week 3, and if the Steelers look anything like this going forward, they might play their way out of postseason contention. Bengals takeaway: The Bengals were so good on Sunday night, making things look easy against a defense that entered the week top-10 in DVOA. Joe Burrow made an MVP statement by throwing for more than 300 yards in the FIRST HALF. Everything was working for Burrow, especially throwing the ball to Ja'Marr Chase, who ended the night with 11 receptions for 231 yards. Burrow was so good that he overshadowed a Bengals defense that may have had its best performance of the season. In a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh, the Bengals couldn't stop the run or slow down the Steelers' big tight ends. They did both on Sunday. Cincinnati put constant pressure on Aaron Rodgers, who was flustered into starting the game with eight straight incompletions for the first time in his career. Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen — two players who signed with the Bengals in March — both had a sack. The Steelers didn't hit 100 yards of total offense until garbage time in the fourth quarter. The Bengals offense was great, but what should terrify the rest of the NFL is that the defense was just as good.

Grade: A+

Vikings 30-10 over Packers

Vikings takeaway: We finally know what the Vikings look like with a competent QB, and it should terrify the rest of the NFL. In his first game with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins wasn't perfect, but he proved he's a huge upgrade over what Minnesota had at quarterback through the first nine weeks. For one, he got the ball to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings star had a season-high nine catches for 74 yards on 12 targets from Cousins. The Vikings defense has proven all season that it's one of the best in the NFL, and that unit made a statement here by sacking Jordan Love eight times. With the defense now getting some support on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings suddenly feel like a very real Super Bowl contender

Grade: A+

We finally know what the Vikings look like with a competent QB, and it should terrify the rest of the NFL. In his first game with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins wasn't perfect, but he proved he's a huge upgrade over what Minnesota had at quarterback through the first nine weeks. For one, he got the ball to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings star had a season-high nine catches for 74 yards on 12 targets from Cousins. The Vikings defense has proven all season that it's one of the best in the NFL, and that unit made a statement here by sacking Jordan Love eight times. With the defense now getting some support on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings suddenly feel Packers takeaway: If you can't run the ball and you can't protect your quarterback, it's hard to win. The Packers found that out the hard way in this NFC North showdown. With zero run game, it was going to take an epic performance from Jordan Love for Green Bay to win, but he never really got a chance to pull it off because he was under pressure or on his back after taking eight sacks. The Packers have several offensive weaknesses, and they were all exploited by the Vikings' defense. In a loaded NFC North, it's hard to see the Packers competing for the division title after this loss.

Grade: F

As for the other grades that we've handed out so far in Week 10, you can check those out here.

2. NFL Week 10 winners and losers: Ugly day for teams in Texas

You can't have a week of NFL action without winners and losers, so here are some of them. It was an ugly week for the NFL teams in Texas, who both ended up on our Week 10 losers' list.

Carter Bahns put together this week's list of winners and losers, and we'll check out his losers below.

LOSERS

Cowboys defense. It was the same old song and dance with the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 10. The maligned unit wasted a tremendous offensive performance that included five passing touchdowns from Dak Prescott, three of which went to George Pickens, in a 46-40 loss to the NFC's best team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 584 yards they allowed were the most in a home game in franchise history, and the 46 points were the fourth most.

It was the same old song and dance with the Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 10. The maligned unit wasted a tremendous offensive performance that included five passing touchdowns from Dak Prescott, three of which went to George Pickens, in a 46-40 loss to the NFC's best team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 584 yards they allowed were the most in a home game in franchise history, and the 46 points were the fourth most. Texans' ability to hold a lead. As winners of three of four games heading into Week 10, and with a 17-0 first-half lead over the Browns, the Houston Texans were in an ideal position to climb back into the playoff race after a 0-4 start to the season. Surely, with C.J. Stroud playing the best football of his career and Will Anderson Jr. pinning his ears back against the trailing Browns, that three-possession lead had to be safe, right? Not so fast. The Texans and a defense that has been a disappointment all year surrendered 20 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. That unit's inability to carry its 2025 dominance into 2026 has been the primary factor behind Houston's underwhelming season. Nothing the Texans have done to address it has worked, including a change of play-caller. Each of their last four opponents scored at least 21 points.

As winners of three of four games heading into Week 10, and with a 17-0 first-half lead over the Browns, the Houston Texans were in an ideal position to climb back into the playoff race after a 0-4 start to the season. Surely, with C.J. Stroud playing the best football of his career and Will Anderson Jr. pinning his ears back against the trailing Browns, that three-possession lead had to be safe, right? Not so fast. The Texans and a defense that has been a disappointment all year surrendered 20 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. That unit's inability to carry its 2025 dominance into 2026 has been the primary factor behind Houston's underwhelming season. Nothing the Texans have done to address it has worked, including a change of play-caller. Each of their last four opponents scored at least 21 points. Raiders outside of Fernando Mendoza. Congratulations are in order for Fernando Mendoza on making the first start of many in what could be a glorious professional career. Outside of scoring his first touchdown on a 10-yard run, however, there were not too many bright spots in the No. 1 draft pick's starting debut. He fared decently well on an individual level, particularly considering he matched up against a deadly Seattle Seahawks defense, but the rest of his supporting cast and the Las Vegas Raiders' defense did not hold up their ends of the bargain in a 21-13 loss.

If you want to see Carter's list of winners (and a couple of other losers), be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 10: Are the Patriots done?

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye exited the game vs. Detroit after this sack. New England now reportedly fears he suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury REUTERS

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact, and that's especially true when we're talking about the NFL. Zach Pereles looked at several things that happened during Week 10, so decide for yourself whether we're all overreacting.

Statement: Patriots will miss the playoffs.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. This game was a microcosm of the entire season. There were massive expectations around the Brown addition. He has fallen woefully short, first with a knee injury, then an ankle injury, and now a hamstring injury. With Romeo Doubs also on IR, the wide receiver corps looks nothing like New England envisioned. The defense also looks nothing like New England hoped. Simply put, this isn't a playoff team.

Statement: Kirk Cousins trade just saved the Vikings' season.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. The Vikings' 30-10 destruction of the Packers showed, once again, just how good this defense is. Not just good - great. The type of defense you cannot waste. And the Vikings' trade for Kirk Cousins showed the Vikings won't waste it. Cousins went 21-for-31 for 207 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an interception. It wasn't amazing by any stretch, and the Packers turning the ball over four times helped. But perhaps that's the point here. Minnesota doesn't need amazing quarterback play. It just needs not-awful play. All the Vikings needed was capable quarterback play. They got it from someone who only joined the team five days ago. Outstanding work all around.

Statement: Falcons should bench Michael Penix Jr.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Michael Penix Jr. looked awful in the Falcons' 35-13 loss to the Chiefs. He was all over the place, completing just 23 of his 43 pass attempts. He threw an awful pick late. He looked completely flustered when he got pressured - and even before he got pressured. Penix's play has taken a nosedive since his three-touchdown Week 7 against the 49ers. He threw four interceptions in monsoon-like conditions against the Buccaneers in Week 8. Last week, he threw another bad pick against the Bengals. This week was another brutal outing. Unfortunately, the Falcons don't have a better option. Tua Tagovailoa has looked terrible in the few moments he's actually been available, and his penchant for turnovers, poor arm strength, and lack of mobility are near non-starters. It's pretty bleak in Atlanta, which will certainly have a new quarterback next year.

There are plenty more overreactions, and you can check them out here.

4. 10 crazy stats from Week 10: Joe Burrow is on fire

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and it always includes some crazy stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 10 crazy stats from Week 10:

Joe Burrow's MVP statement. With four TD passes against the Steelers, Burrow now has at least four total touchdowns in five straight games, tying 2004 Peyton Manning for the longest streak in NFL history. Manning won MVP that year. Burrow is also the fifth QB ever to throw for 30 total touchdowns in nine games. The previous four to pull off that feat all won MVP (2007 Tom Brady, 2011 Aaron Rodgers, 2013 Peyton Manning, 2018 Patrick Mahomes).

Chasing history. With 11 catches for 231 yards, Ja'Marr Chase now has three games in his career with at least 10 receptions for 225 yards. That's tied with Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, and Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history. Chase also had the third-highest single-game total in league history for a player without a TD catch. No 'D' in Dallas . The Cowboys gave up 584 yards in their loss to the 49ers, the most yardage they've ever allowed in a home game in franchise history. The total was also the 49ers' highest ever in a road game. 49ers offensive fireworks. The 49ers had three TD plays of at least 65 yards, becoming the first team since the 2000 Rams to pull off that feat. The long plays came on a 74-yard catch by Christian McCaffrey, a 66-yard catch by McCaffrey, and a 70-yard run by Deebo Samuel. That makes the 49ers the first team in NFL history to have three scrimmage touchdowns of at least 50 yards, all scored by players over the age of 30. On McCaffrey's end, he became the first running back in NFL history to have multiple TD catches of at least 65 yards in the same game. Home sweet home. The Browns beat the Texans 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-0 at home. This marks the first time since 1963 that Cleveland has won its first four home games. With the three-point win, the Browns are now the first team in NFL history to have their first six wins of the season all come by four points or less.

Browns breaking new ground. The Browns are 6-4 despite being tied or trailing in the final four minutes of each game. There are 123 instances in the past 50 seasons where a team was tied/trailed in the final four minutes in 10 straight games. Only one of those 123 teams had a winning record after that span: The 2026 Browns. Packers get pulverized. Not only did the Packers get swept by the Vikings, but they lost big in both games. In Week 1, they lost 39-22, and when you combine that with their 30-10 loss on Sunday, it marks the first time since 1987 that a team has beaten them twice in the same season, with both wins by at least 17 points. In a twist, the Vikings were also the team that did it 39 years ago. James Cook is cooking. The Bills running back had 157 yards and a TD in Buffalo's win over the Jets. That means he now has eight straight games with at least 75 rushing yards and one rushing TD, tying 1983 John Riggins and 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson for the longest single-season streak in NFL history. Being the top pick isn't all it's cracked up to be. Fernando Mendoza became the 18th No. 1 overall pick to start a game at QB since 2004, and it's been ugly. With the Raiders' 21-13 loss to Seattle , top picks are now 1-16-1 in their first start over that span. Two scorigamis in one day. We got a scorigami Sunday in the NFL. The 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys was the first time that final score has ever happened first time that final score has ever happened

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. Monday night preview: Picks and best bets for Chargers at Ravens

With a new quarterback under center and a struggling run defense, Derrick Henry could be the key to a Baltimore Ravens win Moday night. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this doesn't seem like a very appealing matchup, but I'm secretly excited about it for multiple reasons. For one, this will mark Jacoby Brissett's first start with the Ravens, and I want to see what Baltimore's offense looks like with him running the show.

And let's not forget that the Chargers are 0-8. After we hit the halfway point of the season, I am always intrigued by a game involving a winless team. If they lose, their march to 0-17 continues, but if they win, their opponent will immediately become the laughingstock of the NFL for at least a week.

With that in mind, here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Chargers can win: Justin Herbert hasn't looked great this season, but if he's going to turn things around, now's the time. Herbert will be facing a Ravens defense that has given up at least 240 passing yards in each of Baltimore's past three games. This is a defense Herbert should be able to attack, and if he gets going, it will give the Chargers a good chance at picking up their first win of the season.

Justin Herbert hasn't looked great this season, but if he's going to turn things around, now's the time. Herbert will be facing a Ravens defense that has given up at least 240 passing yards in each of Baltimore's past three games. This is a defense Herbert should be able to attack, and if he gets going, it will give the Chargers a good chance at picking up their first win of the season. Why the Ravens can win: With a new QB under center in Jacoby Brissett, the Ravens will likely want to take some pressure off of him by getting their rushing attack going, and this is the perfect team to do it against. The Chargers have given up over 100 rushing yards in seven of their eight games, so it won't be surprising if the Ravens decided to give the L.A. defense a heavy dose of Derrick Henry. With the Chargers focused on stopping Henry, that should set the stage for Brissett to have some success through the air. The Ravens are 0-2 this season and have turned the ball over more than once, so it will be vital that they don't keep the Chargers in the game by making any dumb mistakes.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props.

ONE RUSHING PROP I LIKE: Jacoby Brissett OVER 5.5 rushing yards (-108 at DraftKings): In his first start with the Ravens, I feel like Brissett is going to do whatever it takes to win tonight, even if it means taking off on a few scrambles. During his time in Arizona, Brissett went over 5.5 rushing yards in four of his final five games with the Cardinals. Brissett has averaged 10.9 rushing yards per game this year, so I think he can hit 6.

In his first start with the Ravens, I feel like Brissett is going to do whatever it takes to win tonight, even if it means taking off on a few scrambles. During his time in Arizona, Brissett went over 5.5 rushing yards in four of his final five games with the Cardinals. Brissett has averaged 10.9 rushing yards per game this year, so I think he can hit 6. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Cameron Dicker OVER 5.5 points (-134 at DraftKings): Although the Chargers have been bad this year, Dicker has still managed to put some points on the board. The Chargers kicker has scored at least six points in five of his past six games. He's also averaging 6.9 points per game this season, so going over 5.5 certainly feels doable.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 13-23 (6-12 on kicker props and 7-11 on all other props). It's gotten ugly, but at least I'm not as bad as the Chargers.

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'MNF'

Jared Dubin's pick: Ravens 24-20 over Chargers

Jordan Dajani's pick: Ravens 20-17 over Chargers

John Breech's pick: Ravens 20-16 over Chargers

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Ravens 20-16 over Chargers

Prisco's pick: Ravens 20-17 over Chargers

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, all seven of our experts are taking the Ravens to win straight-up, but only four of us are taking them to cover as a 4.5-point favorite.

6. Extra points: Drake Maye could be done for the season, Aidan Hutchinson out for the year

It's been a busy few days around the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.