Hello football friends, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

It is officially Thanksgiving week, and if you're an NFL fan, that means you should probably just go ahead and clear your schedule from now until the end of the month because there is going to be an NFL game on almost every day.

You get one game tonight (Bengals at Commanders)

You get one game on Wednesday (Packers at Rams)

You get three on Thursday (Bears at Lions, Eagles at Cowboys, Chiefs at Bills)

You get one on Friday (Broncos at Steelers)

You get a normal schedule of 10 games on Sunday

And you get another game next Monday (Panthers at Buccaneers)

That means there will be at least one game in six of the next eight days. Is that more football than I need? Probably, but I always eat more turkey than I need on Thanksgiving and never regret it, so I don't think I'll regret it if I watch every game between now and Nov. 30.

You also won't regret reading today's newsletter, so let's get to the rundown.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, just click here.

1. NFL Week 11 grades: 49ers ace Mexico City test

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Welcome to my favorite part of the Monday newsletter: The part where I hand out grades for every team that played. The easiest grade to hand out this week went to the 49ers, who destroyed the Vikings in an NFC Showdown. The 49ers spent the entire week practicing in Colorado to get prepared for the 7,350-foot elevation in Mexico City, and it definitely showed.

With that in mind, let's get to a few of the grades from Week 11:

49ers 35-10 over Vikings

Vikings takeaway: If this game proved one thing, it's that the Vikings simply aren't in the same weight class as the 49ers right now. Brian Flores' vaunted defense had no answers for Kyle Shanahan's offense. If this were a boxing match, it would be a TKO. The Vikings' defense almost seemed shocked at how easily the 49ers moved the ball against Flores' blitz-happy offense. Of course, the bigger concern for Minnesota might be the offense. Adding Kirk Cousins was supposed to improve things, but he got rattled early and never looked comfortable. After starting the season 6-0, the Vikings are now in a tailspin: At 7-3, there's now a very real chance that this team ends up missing the postseason. GRADE: D-

If this game proved one thing, it's that the Vikings simply aren't in the same weight class as the 49ers right now. Brian Flores' vaunted defense had no answers for Kyle Shanahan's offense. If this were a boxing match, it would be a TKO. The Vikings' defense almost seemed shocked at how easily the 49ers moved the ball against Flores' blitz-happy offense. Of course, the bigger concern for Minnesota might be the offense. Adding Kirk Cousins was supposed to improve things, but he got rattled early and never looked comfortable. After starting the season 6-0, the Vikings are now in a tailspin: At 7-3, there's now a very real chance that this team ends up missing the postseason. D- 49ers takeaway: This was a total annihilation by a 49ers team that outclassed the Vikings in every way possible. The Vikings defense has been blitzing everyone into submission all season, but they found out you can't do that to Brock Purdy. The 49ers QB burned the Vikings almost anytime they tried to blitz, finishing the night 16-for-18 for 195 yards and two touchdowns when blitzed, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Purdy's 148.8 passer rating against the Vikings he Vikings had no answers for San Francisco's offense. The addition of Mike Evans continues to look like one of the best signings of the offseason: The 6-foot-5 receiver gave Purdy a large target and the QB took advantage of that by throwing him six paasses that went for 109 yards. This entire game was a masterclass by Kyle Shanahan. The biggest surprise of this win might have been how well the 49ers' defense played. That side of the ball delivered the unofficial knockout blow with Ji'Ayir Brown's pick-six that put the 49ers up 28-10 just before halftime. The 49ers made a statement in this game and that statement is that they might be the best team in the NFC, if not the entire NFL. GRADE: A+

Panthers 35-33 over Ravens

Ravens takeaway: For the fourth straight game, the Ravens turned the ball over multiple times, and for the fourth straight game, the Ravens lost. This team has been plagued by bad mistakes in recent weeks, and that was once again the case here: Justice Hill fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a Panthers' touchback, Derrick Henry fumbled away a short pass in the fourth quarter, and LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts (losing one of them). Then Jacoby Brissett threw the game away with an interception on Baltimore's final offensive drive. It was a comedy of errors, but there's nothing funny about the Ravens' season, which is spiraling out of control..

GRADE: C

For the fourth straight game, the Ravens turned the ball over multiple times, and for the fourth straight game, the Ravens lost. This team has been plagued by bad mistakes in recent weeks, and that was once again the case here: Justice Hill fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a Panthers' touchback, Derrick Henry fumbled away a short pass in the fourth quarter, and LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts (losing one of them). Then Jacoby Brissett threw the game away with an interception on Baltimore's final offensive drive. It was a comedy of errors, but there's nothing funny about the Ravens' season, which is spiraling out of control.. Panthers takeaway: The Panthers showed some serious resiliency in this game: Their offense took a safety, their special teams gave up a return touchdown and the defense surrendered over 400 yards, but Carolina still pulled out the win. The Panthers won because they made big plays in clutch moments, and sometimes that's all you need to win games in the NFL. The opportunistic defense forced two huge fumbles, including a brilliant peanut punch by Will Lee that saved a TD in the first half. Tyrel Dodson also made a massive play, sealing the win with an interception of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Panthers got off to a slow start, but Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young eventually found a groove. Hubbard outplayed Derrick Henry while bulldozing his way through Baltimore's defense for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Young engineered a game-winning drive, going 4 of 4 for 37 yards to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. Everyone came up clutch for the Panthers, and heading into Thanksgiving, this feels like the best team in the NFC South.

GRADE: C+

Giants 23-18 over Jaguars

Jaguars takeaway: The Giants might have just given other teams a recipe to beat the Jaguars: Punch them in the mouth and see what happens. The Jags offensive line was no match for the Giants' pass-rush, and that created a lot of problems for Jacksonville's offense. Trevor Lawrence couldn't get into any sort of rhythm, and he ended up throwing two UGLY interceptions on a day when he was also sacked three times. With Lawrence flustered, the Jags struggled in key situations, especially in the fourth quarter, when they were 0-for-9 on third-down attempts (Lawrence also threw an incompletion on a failed fourth-and-1 in the third quarter). The Jags were starting to look invincible after winning three straight games and averaging 38.3 points, but this loss was a reality check.

GRADE: C

The Giants might have just given other teams a recipe to beat the Jaguars: Punch them in the mouth and see what happens. The Jags offensive line was no match for the Giants' pass-rush, and that created a lot of problems for Jacksonville's offense. Trevor Lawrence couldn't get into any sort of rhythm, and he ended up throwing two UGLY interceptions on a day when he was also sacked three times. With Lawrence flustered, the Jags struggled in key situations, especially in the fourth quarter, when they were 0-for-9 on third-down attempts (Lawrence also threw an incompletion on a failed fourth-and-1 in the third quarter). The Jags were starting to look invincible after winning three straight games and averaging 38.3 points, but this loss was a reality check. Giants takeaway: There's a reason the Giants are leading the NFC East: their defense. Abdul Carter, who tallied two of New York's three sacks, led a pass rush that kept Trevor Lawrence on the run for nearly all four quarters. The defense won this game in the red zone: The Jags made six trips inside New York's 20-yard line but came away with only one TD. Offensively, the Giants almost choked this game away in the second half, but J.J. McCarthy threw a big pass late in the fourth quarter that helped New York run out the clock. If the Giants offense starts playing at the same level as the defense, this team can beat anyone.

GRADE: A-

As for the other grades that we've handed out so far in Week 11, you can check those out here.

2. NFL Week 11 winners and losers: Steelers have a day in Philadelphia

You can't have a week of NFL action without winners and losers, so here are some of them. Carter Bahns put together this week's list of winners and losers, and we'll check out his losers below. It was such an ugly week for the Steelers that he actually put them down twice on this list.

LOSERS

Steelers. The last time the Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love? 1965. Granted, as members of opposite conferences, the in-state rivals only play every few years. But this is a losing streak that now spans 12 games after Sunday's 19-16 result, which went in favor of the Eagles. This was the kind of matchup that was supposed to help the Steelers bounce back from last week's no-show against the Cincinnati Bengals and work their way back toward the top of the AFC North. Instead, they lost to a team that hadn't won a game since September and started Joe Milton at quarterback. It is far too early to call it a devastating loss, but if the Steelers finish the season a game short of a playoff berth, it is a contest they will look back on as one they should have gotten.

The last time the Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love? 1965. Granted, as members of opposite conferences, the in-state rivals only play every few years. But this is a losing streak that now spans 12 games after Sunday's 19-16 result, which went in favor of the Eagles. This was the kind of matchup that was supposed to help the Steelers bounce back from last week's no-show against the Cincinnati Bengals and work their way back toward the top of the AFC North. Instead, they lost to a team that hadn't won a game since September and started Milton at quarterback. It is far too early to call it a devastating loss, but if the Steelers finish the season a game short of a playoff berth, it is a contest they will look back on as one they should have gotten. DK Metcalf. As if the loss to the Eagles was not bad enough for DK Metcalf and the Steelers, the wide receiver made his day even worse with an inexcusable decision. Metcalf had been jawing at Philadelphia defenders all game and took it to another level when he poked Cooper DeJean in the eye a little more than halfway through the third quarter. That exchange drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (Metcalf's second of the game) and prompted his ejection from the game.

As if the loss to the Eagles was not bad enough for DK Metcalf and the Steelers, the wide receiver made his day even worse with an inexcusable decision. Metcalf had been jawing at Philadelphia defenders all game and took it to another level when he poked Cooper DeJean in the eye a little more than halfway through the third quarter. That exchange drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (Metcalf's second of the game) and prompted his ejection from the game. Trevor Lawrence. High yardage total aside, Trevor Lawrence had a day to forget. His 301 passing yards were more a product of the large passing volume required of him in a loss than anything else. The New York Giants defense had him pressing in a 23-18 loss and forced him into a number of errors including two interceptions, a pick on a 2-point attempt, three sacks and a whopping 22 incompletions. It took until the fourth quarter for Lawrence to lead the Jaguars to a touchdown, but by that point, it was too late.

If you want to see Carter's list of winners (and a couple of other losers), be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 11: Will Ravens fire Jesse Minter?

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact, and that's especially true when we're talking about the NFL. Zach Pereles looked at several things that happened during Week 11, so decide for yourself whether we're all overreacting.

Statement: Jesse Minter will be one-and-done in Baltimore.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Lots of the Ravens' issues are out of first-year coach Jesse Minter's control. The Lamar Jackson injuries, obviously, threw the season way off course. Even Sunday's game was another example of the things Minter can't control going wrong. Justice Hill fumbled 1 yard from the end zone. LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts, one of which the Panthers recovered. Derrick Henry also lost a fumble. It's been a season from hell. But there are plenty of issues Minter has been responsible for — or at least hasn't fixed — this year. Regarded as a defensive whiz after two years as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, he now oversees a defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per game and yards per play, and in the bottom 10 in yards per pass attempt and takeaways. Simply put, it's been underwhelming at best for a team expected to contend for a championship. But the Ravens won't fire Minter at season's end. There are big-picture questions about Jackson and the entire roster, but Minter should get an offseason to tweak and improve his defense and fit it better to his defenders.

Statement: The Buccaneers have a serious Baker Mayfield problem.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. The Buccaneers extended Mayfield with a three-year, $165 million deal just before the season began, after it seemed like an extension wouldn't happen. Tampa Bay must be wishing it hadn't made the deal. Mayfield is constantly banged up - he's dealing with plantar fasciitis in addition to the thumb injury that caused him to miss several games already this year - and he can't physically make his play style work. How the Buccaneers overcome this is TBD, because there are no realistic easy answers.

Statement: Jahmyr Gibbs will win Offensive Player of the Year.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. It wasn't always pretty, but Jahmyr Gibbs ground out 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers. He's up to 1,502 yards from scrimmage this season and on pace to finish with 2,553. That would break Chris Johnson's all-time record of 2,509 from 2009. That, one would think, would clinch an Offensive Player of the Year award for Gibbs. Even if he doesn't break the record, Gibbs would be a deserving winner, so long as he keeps producing. He's had at least 110 yards from scrimmage in all but two games.

There are plenty more overreactions, and you can check them out here.

4. 12 crazy stats from Week 11: Titans might have the worst defense ever

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and it always includes some crazy stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 10 crazy stats from Week 12:

Titans defense hits rock bottom. Following their 51-30 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, the Titans have now surrendered at least 40 points and 450 yards in three straight games. That's the first time in the Super Bowl era that we've ever seen that happen. The last defense to give up those numbers in three straight games came all the way back in 1964 when the Broncos did it.

Cam Ward on the cusp of history he probably wants no part of. With the Titans losing on Sunday, Cam Ward has now lost 23 games in his career, which is tied for the most in NFL history for a QB in his first two seasons. If Wards loses just one more game this season, he'll have the most losses ever through two years. The good news for Ward is that both quarterbacks who hit the 23-loss mark before him — Warren Moon and Steve DeBerg — both had long careers, and Moon ended up being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jahmyr joins exclusive club. With 118 total yards and two touchdowns, Jahmyr Gibbs now has 1,502 total yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. That makes him just the fourth player in NFL history and first player since 1995 (Emmitt Smith) to record at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in his team's first 10 games. Dynamic duo. Not only did Gibbs scored a touchdown on Sunday, but so did Amon-Ra St. Brown. This marks the 25th time that both players have scored a TD in the same game, which is the fifth-most for any set of teammates in NFL history, trailing only Emmitt Smith/Michael Irvin (32), Lenny Moore/Raymond Berry (31), LaDainian Tomlinson/Antonio Gates (28) and Jerry Rice/John Taylor (28). It seems like it's only a matter of time before Gibbs and St. Brown break the record. Bears don't have to play from behind. The Bears didn't trail for a single second against the Saints on Sunday. They've now gone five straight games without trailing. That's the team's longest streak since 1959. The Bears haven't trailed since their 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5. Bills a lock for the AFC title game? With their win over the Dolphins, the Bills are now 9-1. This is the fourth time in the Super Bowl era that they've started at least 9-1, and on the previous three occasions (1988, 1990, 1991), they made it to the AFC title game all three times. Two of those ended with a trip to the Super Bowl. Old Man Kelce has a big game. Travis Kelce scored two touchdowns against the Cardinals, which is the only notable thing to come out of that one-sided drubbing. The outing makes Kelce the fourth-oldest player in NFL history to score two touchdowns in a game. At 37 years and 48 days, Kelce only trails Jerry Rice (40 years, 29 days), Charlie Joiner (37 years, 336 days) and Tony Gonzalez (37 years, 214 days).

Old man, Rodgers, pulls off rarity. The Steelers didn't win on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers did lead the team in rushing. At 42 years and 355 days, that makes Rodgers the second-oldest player in NFL history to lead his team in rushing yards, trailing only Tom Brady, who was 44 years, 54 days when he led the Buccaneers in rushing for a game in 2021. Steelers not feeling the brotherly love. With their loss on Sunday, the Steelers have now gone 61 years without winning a game in Philadelphia. In that span, the Steelers have lost 12 straight games in Philly. Their last victory in the City of Brotherly Love came all the way back in 1965. Home sweet home. Home teams have gone 10-1 in Week 11 and if the Commanders can pull off an upset on Monday night, that would improve the mark to 11-1, which would be the best single-week combined home record for NFL teams since Week 7 in 1998. Kirk Cousins meltdown in Mexico. The Vikings QB threw a pick-six against the 49ers on Sunday night, which marks the second time that he's thrown a pick-six against them. The first one came two weeks ago while Cousins was playing for the Raiders, which makes Cousins the first player in NFL history to throw a pick-six against the same opponent with two different teams. Vikings try 71-yard field goal after fair-catch kick. For the first time in two years, we got a field goal attempt after a fair-catch kick. Just before halftime on Sunday night, the Vikings took advantage of an obscure rule that allows you to attempt a field goal after making a fair catch. The Vikings tried an absolutely massive 71-yarder and almost made it, but Will Reichard's kick ended up falling about a yard short. You can read more about the crazy play here Cowboys get another scorigami. For the second straight week, the Cowboys were involved in a scorigami. Their 51-30 win over the Titans marks the first time in NFL history that a game has ever ended with that final score. The Cowboys also had a new final score in Week 10 when they lost to the 49ers 46-40. The Cowboys are the first time since 2016 to record a scorigami in back-to-back weeks.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. Monday night preview: Picks and best bets for Bengals at Commanders

Getty Images

If you like offensive fireworks, then you're definitely going to want to make sure to park yourself in front of a TV for tonight's game. The Bengals (7-2) and one of the hottest offenses in the NFL will be traveling to Washington to take on a desperate Commanders (3-5-1) team.

With the the Giants and Cowboys both winning on Sunday, the Commanders need a win to keep pace in the NFC East. If they lose, that will put a huge dent in their division title hopes. As for the Bengals, they're on a five-game winning streak and they have a chance to take full control of the AFC North following the Steelers' loss on Sunday.

With that in mind, here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Bengals can win: Heading into Week 11, the Commanders have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game this year, so there's a good chance that Joe Burrow could carve them up. Burrow has already faced the worst passing defense (Tennessee), and he threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in that game. He faced the third-worst passing defense (Pittsburgh) and he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both playing at a high level and if you combine that with the fact that Burrow is on a hot streak, the Bengals could put up some big offensive numbers tonight.

Heading into Week 11, the Commanders have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game this year, so there's a good chance that Joe Burrow could carve them up. Burrow has already faced the worst passing defense (Tennessee), and he threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in that game. He faced the third-worst passing defense (Pittsburgh) and he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both playing at a high level and if you combine that with the fact that Burrow is on a hot streak, the Bengals could put up some big offensive numbers tonight. Why the Commanders can win: The Bengals have looked unbeatable over the past few weeks, but if there's one key to beating them, it's in the ability to run the ball well. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt making his return tonight, the Commanders will be in a good spot and if they can get their rushing attack going, that will burn up the clock and keep Joe Burrow off the field. The Commanders came close to beating the Rams (20-13) and they came close to beating the 49ers (23-17), so they've proven they can play with the top teams in the NFL, now, it's just a matter of actually pulling off the upset.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props.

ONE PASSING PROP I LIKE: Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 passing touchdowns (-129 at DraftKings): Burrow has gone over 2.5 touchdown passes in five straight games. He's actually averaging four TD passes per game in that span and with the Bengals QB facing a Commanders defense that struggles to stop the pass, I have to think he adds at least three more passing touchdowns to his season total tonight.

Burrow has gone over 2.5 touchdown passes in five straight games. He's actually averaging four TD passes per game in that span and with the Bengals QB facing a Commanders defense that struggles to stop the pass, I have to think he adds at least three more passing touchdowns to his season total tonight. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Drew Stevens OVER 1.5 field goals (-122 at DraftKings): The Commanders kicker has been a field goal machine this year. Stevens has hit at least two field goals in six of his past eight games and I won't be surprised if he once again crosses that number tonight.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 14-26 (7-13 on kicker props and 7-13 on all other props). It's gotten ugly, but not as ugly as the Commanders' chance of winning the NFC East.

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'MNF'

Jared Dubin's pick: Bengals 31-20 over Commanders

Jordan Dajani's pick: Bengals 27-20 over Commanders

John Breech's pick: Bengals 34-27 over Commanders

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Bengals 33-21 over Commanders

Prisco's pick: Bengals 34-30 over Commanders

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, all seven of our experts are taking the Bengals to win straight-up, but only five of us are taking them to cover as a 6.5-point favorite.

6. Extra points: NFL legend Tom Jackson, 75, dies

It's been a busy few days around the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.