Pick Six Podcast: Adam Gase finally has the offense he wants, Dolphins could surprise

The Buffalo Bills might be a shoo-in for fewer than seven wins in 2018, when they juggle quarterback questions, a stripped-down offense and the annual AFC East-leading New England Patriots. But what about the Miami Dolphins?

Many people reduce them to a team of perennial mediocrity, write off quarterback Ryan Tannehill because of his injury history or stare quizzically at their offseason moves under coach Adam Gase. But what if, come the regular season, they are at least in the hunt for a playoff spot?

The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley joined Will Brinson for Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to discuss that possibility and debunk the notion that Gase's Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL after their 6-10 performance in 2017.

Boldly predicting "this team can, if not will, score 25 points a game this season" and saying that anyone who took the under on the 5.5-win projections for the 2018 Dolphins is "crazy" and "donated money to Las Vegas," Beasley made the case that Gase is better positioned for a successful year than at any other point in his tenure atop the Dolphins' staff.

"(They have) three of the fastest skill position players in the league now, and that's not even a hyperbole -- Kenny Stills, Kenyan Drake and Albert Wilson," Beasley said. "For three years now, Adam Gase has absolutely hated his team, and he's not hidden that. He finally has a roster he wants to run his system. ... People forget that he wants to run a tempo offense, (and) if he's going to go out, he's going to go out his way."

Assuring Brinson that Gase believes in Tannehill as his quarterback, Beasley said it's far-fetched to pencil the Dolphins in for anything less than six wins in 2018.

"The floor for this team, I think, is 6-10," he said. "I think the ceiling's 10-6. I think they'll be somewhere in the middle. ... This is not one of the three or four worst teams in football. It's just not."

