Pick Six Podcast: All the latest NFL Draft rumors, including the Devin Bush vs. Devin White debate

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, there's a ton to parse through. The Cardinals, of course, have dominated headlines with the No. 1 overall pick as people try to figure out if they'll move past Josh Rosen and take Kyler Murray, or stay with their 2018 first-round quarterback and move down, or pick a lineman.

All options are on the table, and that means that it's impossible to speculate on who's going where. More than that, there are a lot of other things to fixate on in this year's draft.

Draft expert Ryan Wilson, whose three-round mock draft came out Monday, joins Will Brinson on Monday's Pick Six Podcast to try to make sense of the draft madness now that we're in the month of April. One of the things that Wilson mentions is that a lot of teams are keying in on Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, even preferring him over LSU's Devin White. "I like Devin Bush a little better than Devin White," Wilson said. "The issue with Devin White -- I spoke to a scout that said he's a great athlete, but he's more of a run-stopping great athlete than a guy who can play in pass coverage."

White and Bush going in the top 10 starts to have a domino effect. Quinnen Williams may suffer if the two continue to climb up draft boards as teams look for players to fill a Roquan Smith-like role.

