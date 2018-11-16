Pick Six Podcast: Are Bears or Vikings the class of NFC North? Picks for every Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers dropped below .500 on Thursday night in a tightly contested showdown with the Seattle Seahawks and, Mike McCarthy criticism notwithstanding, the biggest takeaway was probably that Aaron Rodgers isn't likely to make the playoffs.

That leaves two legitimate contenders in a competitive NFC North to fight for the division crown.

But which of the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, who will meet in an anticipated Sunday night clash at Soldier Field, represent the class of the division entering Week 11? Which rival stands superior as the postseason picture takes shape?

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined Will Brinson on Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast to discuss.

While the Bears own the better record (6-3) coming into Sunday's affair, Prisco isn't buying that the Vikings are underdogs.

"You look at who Chicago's defeated, and Minnesota hasn't exactly beaten a who's who of power teams, either, but I just think Chicago's not as good as their record," he said. "I don't think they'll be able to run the ball. And I think it's going to put a lot on (Mitchell) Trubisky. I think Minnesota's the better team."

White countered by suggesting that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has slowed down some since his hot start and that "Chicago's 'D' can expose Minnesota's weakness on the offensive line," but Prisco wasn't having any suggestion that the Bears are the better team as a whole.

"No way," he reiterated. "Not in any way, shape or form. For the life of me, you can tell me they're the better team, (but) I don't think they're the better team."

The two also agreed to disagree previewing one of Week 11's other premier matchups, that of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

"I think you've got to love the Chiefs here," White said, noting Los Angeles' odd travel schedule in the lead-up to Sunday.

"I don't," Prisco said. "For me, this comes down to one thing: Whichever defense shows up. Great play-callers, both of 'em. Great quarterbacks right now, both of 'em. The better running back is probably with the Rams. The better offensive line is with the Rams. So I'm going to go with the Rams."

