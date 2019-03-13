Pick Six Podcast: Are Browns the team to beat in AFC North after Odell Beckham trade?

The New York Giants shocked the football world on Tuesday night by dealing perhaps their best player, Odell Beckham Jr., to an already restocked Cleveland Browns team on the verge of division contention.

Across the NFL landscape, many have regarded the Browns as big winners and the Giants as big losers of the deal.

On Wednesday, the Pick Six Podcast crew not only echoed those thoughts but crowned Cleveland the team to beat in the AFC North.

"They're the best team, at least on paper, in the division," said Sean Wagner-McGough, calling the Beckham trade a "bit of a power shift" across the league.

On the flip side, the Giants are stuck in an apparent rebuild with an aging quarterback in Eli Manning and a former first-round draft pick in Saquon Barkley whose talent might be wasted until New York finds Manning's successor.

"Why didn't they trade (Beckham) a year ago?" Wagner-McGough asked, suggesting that by the time the Giants anoint their next franchise QB, Barkley will have been taking hits for years.

The Pick Six crew, also featuring Ryan Wilson, John Breech and host Will Brinson, also reviewed the New York Jets' big signing of Le'Veon Bell, the work of Browns general manager John Dorsey and the rest of this week's top free agency news: