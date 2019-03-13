Pick Six Podcast: Are Browns the team to beat in AFC North after Odell Beckham trade?
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough run down the latest free agency news
The New York Giants shocked the football world on Tuesday night by dealing perhaps their best player, Odell Beckham Jr., to an already restocked Cleveland Browns team on the verge of division contention.
Across the NFL landscape, many have regarded the Browns as big winners and the Giants as big losers of the deal.
On Wednesday, the Pick Six Podcast crew not only echoed those thoughts but crowned Cleveland the team to beat in the AFC North.
"They're the best team, at least on paper, in the division," said Sean Wagner-McGough, calling the Beckham trade a "bit of a power shift" across the league.
On the flip side, the Giants are stuck in an apparent rebuild with an aging quarterback in Eli Manning and a former first-round draft pick in Saquon Barkley whose talent might be wasted until New York finds Manning's successor.
"Why didn't they trade (Beckham) a year ago?" Wagner-McGough asked, suggesting that by the time the Giants anoint their next franchise QB, Barkley will have been taking hits for years.
The Pick Six crew, also featuring Ryan Wilson, John Breech and host Will Brinson, also reviewed the New York Jets' big signing of Le'Veon Bell, the work of Browns general manager John Dorsey and the rest of this week's top free agency news:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Draft: Murray aces pro day
The Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner checked another box with a strong pro day performance
-
Peterson gets hefty raise from Redskins
The Redskins backfield is going to have a familiar face
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Jano out? Seahawks sign Pro Bowl kicker
It appears the Seahawks have decided to move on from the 'Polish Cannon'
-
Raiders keep adding with Tyrell Williams
Oakland continues its offseason spending spree with another wide receiver acquisition
-
NFL Free Agency: Live updates, rumors
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league