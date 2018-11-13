Pick Six Podcast: Are Saints NFL's best? Can Redskins hold off Eagles, Cowboys in NFC East race?
Brady Quinn joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down the latest around the NFL
The NFL season is moving quickly -- we're way past the halfway point here really and there are only two more weeks of byes remaining for NFL teams. But there are LOTS of questions to be answered.
For instance, who will win the NFC East? The Redskins are up big, but Brady Quinn, who joined me on the Pick Six Podcast Tuesday, could see them falling apart a little bit and maybe even see the Eagles make a move in the division despite a tough loss.
Are the Saints the best team in football? They sure look like it. Brady and I break down if they're the scariest team moving forward and if they peaked too soon.
What's up with the Raiders? They don't look so good.
All that plus much, much more -- you can listen to the podcast below and make sure to get your daily dose of NFL talk by hitting that subscribe button: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
