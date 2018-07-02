Pick Six Podcast: Best bets for 2018 NFL season, including win totals and player props

The month of July is upon us! Which means training camp is nigh, which means win totals are up across Las Vegas and online sports books. Player props are also filling up sheets and it means you can start locking in bets.

To help you do that, Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports (follow him on Twitter @YahooSchwab) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL show, dropping in your podcast inbox early each morning, subscribe here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- to pick our best bets for the year.

Frank and I both approached it with a $1,000 budget, which is, um, totally pretend. Yes, a pretend budget. And the goal was to find the best over/under picks for win totals plus any player props that caught our eye.

Here's my full list:

$150 Bills under 6.5 wins (TO WIN $100)

$150 Bears over 6.5 wins (TO WIN $100)

$110 Chargers over 9.5 wins (TO WIN $100)

$120 Steelers under 10.5 wins (TO WIN $100)

$120 Titans over 8 wins (TO WIN $100)

$100 Falcons YES make playoffs (WIN $110)

$100 Chiefs YES make playoffs (WIN $120)

$50 Redskins to win NFC East (9-1) (WIN $450)

$25 Andrew Luck most passing yards (30-1) (WIN $750)

$25 Leighton Vader Esch DROY (20-1) (WIN $500)

$25 Derrick Henry most rushing yards (50-1) (WIN $1,250)

$25 Saints vs. Chargers Super Bowl (180-1) (WIN $4,500)

Listen to the show to get Frank's list and make sure and subscribe to the podcast to get every single episode, Monday through Friday, delivered straight to your doorstep.