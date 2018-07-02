Pick Six Podcast: Best bets for 2018 NFL season, including win totals and player props
Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports joins Will Brinson to make season-long best bets, including the Bills going under
The month of July is upon us! Which means training camp is nigh, which means win totals are up across Las Vegas and online sports books. Player props are also filling up sheets and it means you can start locking in bets.
To help you do that, Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports (follow him on Twitter @YahooSchwab) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL show, dropping in your podcast inbox early each morning, subscribe here: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- to pick our best bets for the year.
Frank and I both approached it with a $1,000 budget, which is, um, totally pretend. Yes, a pretend budget. And the goal was to find the best over/under picks for win totals plus any player props that caught our eye.
Here's my full list:
$150 Bills under 6.5 wins (TO WIN $100)
$150 Bears over 6.5 wins (TO WIN $100)
$110 Chargers over 9.5 wins (TO WIN $100)
$120 Steelers under 10.5 wins (TO WIN $100)
$120 Titans over 8 wins (TO WIN $100)
$100 Falcons YES make playoffs (WIN $110)
$100 Chiefs YES make playoffs (WIN $120)
$50 Redskins to win NFC East (9-1) (WIN $450)
$25 Andrew Luck most passing yards (30-1) (WIN $750)
$25 Leighton Vader Esch DROY (20-1) (WIN $500)
$25 Derrick Henry most rushing yards (50-1) (WIN $1,250)
$25 Saints vs. Chargers Super Bowl (180-1) (WIN $4,500)
Listen to the show to get Frank's list and make sure and subscribe to the podcast to get every single episode, Monday through Friday, delivered straight to your doorstep.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 best bets: Take the Saints
Saints and Vikings are pretty safe bets in Week 1
-
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets his own sushi roll
And the proceeds will go to charity, helping out the SPCA and Humane Society
-
Kam Chancellor's career appears over
The latest member of the Legion of Boom could have played his last game for the Seahawks
-
Roy Miller announces retirement from NFL
Roy Miller, who has played for three NFL teams, was released by the Chiefs last November
-
Jags: Fournette needs to run smarter
The Jacksonville running back rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie
-
Former teammate wants Dez in Washington
Dez Bryant has said he wants to face the Cowboys twice next season