Pick Six Podcast: Brady Quinn has found the perfect gift for every NFL playoff team

With the NFL playoff picture very nearly in place, there are no perfect teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are hemorrhaging points on defense, the Saints' offense seems to have stalled in recent weeks, Deshaun Watson is living in constant fear, and the Patriots, for the first time, look old. No one in the NFL looks unbeatable right now, and that should make for a fun postseason.

The last spots to be determined are the AFC North winner, the final AFC wild-card spot and the last NFC wild-card spot. That means that the Ravens, Steelers, Colts, Titans, Vikings and Eagles are just wishing for a playoff spot for Christmas, so what are the playoff locks hoping for?

On Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast, Brady Quinn and Will Brinson hand out gifts to the playoff teams that are in. Just a few of those gifts include ketchup for the Chiefs (although a defense wouldn't hurt), some avocado ice cream for the Patriots and some bubble wrap for the Texans. In the NFC, Quinn ponders what you get the team that has everything in the New Orleans Saints, and he ultimately makes his NFC Super Bowl pick.

