Pick Six Podcast: Brady Quinn talks officiating and which penalties should be reviewable in NFL

The NFL is still reeling from the controversial no-call on a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet that would have put the Saints in prime position to be playing on Sunday instead of the Rams. On Wednesday, Roger Goodell was asked by reporters about the no-call, he bluntly said that the officials were human and he sympathized with the Saints. There have also been reports that the NFL is looking into expanding replay into penalties.

Obviously, that's a tricky proposition. For starters, should every penalty be reviewable? Or just egregious ones? What constitutes an egregious penalty? There are a lot of layers to exactly what a replay expansion would look like.

On Thursday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson was joined by Brady Quinn in Atlanta (the podcast will be complemented by a live show from Radio Row this week), and the guys tried to figure out what a penalty review would look like. Quinn said the transition to every play would be difficult, and the emphasis would have to be on player safety.

"That's how it is implemented in college," Quinn said. "You have two officials up in the booth, and any scoring play is gonna be reviewed. Any play within a certain amount of time in the game is subject for review -- and plays involving player safety."

Had they gone with the player-safety rationale, the flag would have been thrown and the Saints would have had a first down. At that point, victory isn't assured -- but it is a very different game.

There are tons of variables that go into this. Pete Prisco asks Quinn about the missed face-mask penalty on the drive before. As that wouldn't be a question of player safety, the review wouldn't be triggered -- but it does raise the question of just how correctly and accurately we want these games to be called.

It's a lot to unpack, and there's tons more to talk about. Chad Millman of The Action Network and football analyst Warren Sharp also join Will for a discussion on sports gambling and analytics. To hear the full conversations, listen to the Pick Six Podcast and then subscribe to hear everything you need to know heading into the Super Bowl on Sunday.