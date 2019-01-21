Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down how the Rams and Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, and if Tom Brady and Bill Belichick want a sixth ring, they'll have to beat the team they first overtook back in 2001 to do it.

A lot has changed since the Pats and Rams last met for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, of course, but some things stay the same -- like New England coming through in the clutch.

Look beneath Belichick and Brady, however, and you'll see that New England did a lot of little things right in order to get back to the Big Game. As CBS Sports' NFL crew explored on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast alongside host Will Brinson, everything from play differential to pass protection went into the Patriots' defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"Tom Brady wasn't sacked," Ryan Wilson noted. "If you let that old man stand back there all day, he is going to carve you up."

In Wilson's mind, New England also isn't exactly the pushover that many fans have suggested, at least in comparison to the talent of teams like, say, the Chiefs.

"I'm not even convinced that the Patriots are that much behind the Chiefs in terms of having play-makers," he said.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.

Catch the NFL team's entire breakdown of Championship Sunday, with deep analysis of why both the Pats and Rams are Super Bowl bound, on Monday's Pick Six Podcast: