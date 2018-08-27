Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down NFL preseason Week 3 action for fantasy football drafts
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough break down all the 2018 NFL Week preseason action
The NFL is through three weeks of the preseason and we are hurtling towards the final stretch before the 2018 NFL season starts. That means getting all your fantasy drafts in order and firming up your bets, which means you need to know everything about Week 3 in order to be fully vetted on what's happening around the league.
Fortunately for you, we have a daily NFL podcast here at CBS Sports (the Pick Six Podcast, out every single day, Monday through Friday, Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) that will get you completely caught up.
On this edition of the show, myself, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough fire up the podcast machine and dive into everything from Week 3, including a discussion of the Cowboys defense, Josh Allen's struggles, the Bengals' offense looking good, whether there should be concern over AFC South quarterbacks, the Chargers struggling to stop the Saints, two sleepers on the Steelers for fantasy purposes and much more.
Dive into the full show below and make sure to subscribe!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Khalil Mack likely to miss games
Mack is still angling for a new contract but negotiations have not been productive
-
Tom Brady: Some WRs haven't worked out
The Pats have had a lot of turnover at wide receiver this offseason
-
Jenkins doesn't like Super Bowl banners
It's a new year and a new team, so there's no time for celebrating old titles
-
Chiefs' new rule will alter tailgating
Non-ticket holders won't be able to stay in the parking lot after the game starts
-
Jerry Jones floats 18-game season
Jerry's idea does not pass the smell test
-
Bears expect Floyd to play Week 1
Floyd had surgery to repair the injury but could return to practice within a few days