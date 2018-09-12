Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down the biggest overreactions from Week 1 of the NFL season

After one week of the NFL season, we know everything about what will happen for the next few months. JK: we are Jon Snow and we know nothing.

In fact, many of the different things that happened will be flat-out lies in terms of what we later find out to be factual. To break down all the different possible overreactions from Week 1, we fired up the podcast machine and got CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora on the phone for the Pick Six Podcast, our daily NFL show, Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Are the Jets legitimate playoff contenders? Can Patrick Mahomes win the MVP? Are the Redskins the team to beat in the NFC East? Should the Steelers give up on the season and just go 0-0-16?

All those questions answered plus much more. Listen to the full show below and subscribe!