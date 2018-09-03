Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down the Raiders' shocking Khalil Mack trade, other moves

Happy Labor Day, folks! We're just a few days away from the start of the 2018 NFL season, and over the weekend we had some monster news developments.

On Saturday, the Oakland Raiders traded their best player -- pass rusher Khalil Mack -- to the Chicago Bears, sending Mack and a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fifth-round pick the same season to Chicago in exchange for the Bears' first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 first-round picks, plus a 2019 sixth-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick. Mack subsequently signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension with the Bears -- an extension that contained $90 million in new-money guarantees. (He's now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.)

On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, longtime NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden joins CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson to get into the real nitty gritty details of the deal, as well as the Raiders' decision to cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant (whom they acquired for a third-round pick on draft day) and trade for former Bills quarterback AJ McCarron.

"I don't like it from the Raiders' perspective because they're waiving a white flag," Brinson said. "They're giving up a blue-chip player. A guy who's a Defensive Player of the Year on his rookie deal. Hall of Fame career path if everything goes right. But I do like the fact that they got two first-round picks."

McFadden, meanwhile, applauded the Raiders "for giving Khalil what he was looking for, which is a deal. They could not afford to pay Khalil and they could have sat on Khalil's rookie contract and just waited him out. Because technically they had the rights to Khalil for this season and they could have franchised him next year and the year after that."

Brinson and McFadden delve deep into the Raiders and other topics on this week's pod. You can listen to their chat below.

