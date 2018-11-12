Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down Week 10 in the NFL; Will Rams' defense impede it moving forward?

The 2018 NFL season is a year of offense. The Saints, Chiefs and Rams have separated themselves from the pack as the three best teams in the league (although the Patriots will have something to say about that come January, they always do), and those teams have a common thread: A borderline unstoppable offense and a lot of points.

The Rams, however, have reason to be concerned after they struggled with two separate parts of their defense in the past two weeks. Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams, but the Seahawks didn't follow that blueprint. Instead, they ran an almost college-style offense reliant on the running game, with Rashaad Penny picking up 108 rushing yards, Russell Wilson notching 92 yards and Mike Davis getting 58 yards. Wilson threw the ball 26 times, with 15 of those passes coming in the fourth quarter when the Rams opened up a lead.

Getting shredded by Brees and the Saints is one thing, but on Monday's "Pick Six Podcast," CBSSports.com's writers wonder if the Rams' defense is a cause for concern. A win is a win, and the Rams did beat a Seahawks team that always plays them tough, so there's certainly no reason to panic. However, if you can keep the Rams' offense off the field, you have a chance to beat them. And for a defense with the firepower the Rams have, that shouldn't be an option, but they've struggled against two completely different approaches in the past two weeks.

Aqib Talib is eligible to return from an ankle injury that put him on IR after the Rams' Week 12 bye week, so perhaps he can help a struggling secondary. As the Rams prepare to take on the Chiefs, they'll get another look at where they are in the NFL hierarchy against a top team. That offense has been almost impossible to slow down, so if they're able to, it will be a huge step for the Rams' defense.

