Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down Week 2 of the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes' great start

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and what a week it was. The early slate of games brought us a tie, a game that came down to missed extra points, more Fitzmagic and, of course, Patrick Mahomes. A lot of high-scoring, close games were played throughout the day, culminating in a vintage NFC East slugfest between the Giants and Cowboys.

The guys lead off by talking about Mahomes against Wilson's Steelers, trying to dissect how much of this game was Mahomes balling out and how much of this game was the Steelers collapsing.

Wilson says that Mahomes being outstanding is out of his control, so "I was gonna sit back and enjoy Patrick Mahomes, who is incredibly fun to watch." Mahomes threw six touchdowns against the Steelers, and he now has 10 on the season without an interception to his name.

Wilson added that Mahomes is "legit. And he is amazing, and he is so fun to watch."

The Steelers made it a game by coming back from being down 21-0, but ultimately the Chiefs did just enough to hold them off for a 42-37 win.

The guys also talk about the enigmatic Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led the Buccaneers to a win over the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles on Sunday. They believe that Fitzpatrick needs to keep starting for as long as he's playing at this level, and Dirk Koetter can't just hand the job back to Jameis Winston when Winston returns from his suspension. Wilson and Brinson think that there's no real upside to playing Winston in Week 4 against the Bears, and the starting job should now be Fitzpatrick's to lose.

