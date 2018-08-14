Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down which rookie QB performed best in NFL preseason Week 1
Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down which rookie quarterbacks performed best in Week 1
Here's a wild theory: what if all the rookie quarterbacks are GOOD? We talked about how great this class was for a long time, but we also debated the differences between all of the quarterbacks over the course of the draft season and then through the offseason based on where they landed.
Early returns for Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were strong.
Which one was best? Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports (@BMac_SportsTalk on Twitter) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast (the ONLY daily NFL podcast on the Internet and something you need in your life, Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to break down the rookies and talk about the issues with the new helmet rule that are cropping up already in the preseason.
Take a full listen to the show below and subscribe on the links above!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dallas Cowboys training camp: WR battle
Davis Mattek has studied the 2018 Dallas Cowboys roster at length
-
Scandrick gets $1M for offseason
Scandrick signed with Washington after being cut by the division rival Cowboys earlier this...
-
2018 Preseason All-NFC North Team
There's a whole lot of talent among the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
-
Carson Wentz: It'll be close for Week 1
Wentz feels good about rehab but says it's going to be a close call for the start of the 2018...
-
Kamara buried his ROY trophy in closet
Kamara was explosive during his rookie year in New Orleans, but he doesn't seem to care about...
-
Draft: OSU boasts more than Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa takes center stage in Columbus, but the Buckeyes have a group of intriguing draft...