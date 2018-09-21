Pick Six Podcast: Browns should start Tyrod Taylor only if they want to get Hue Jackson fired

The Cleveland Browns are the talk of the town.

After literally years of incompetence, everyone's favorite cellar dweller stole the spotlight on Thursday night not only by winning for the first time in just under two calendar years but also by showcasing No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, whose arm and poise engineered Cleveland's comeback against the New York Jets.

Now, after Browns coach Hue Jackson said he would "watch the tape" before declaring Mayfield the starting quarterback over veteran Tyrod Taylor, all eyes are on Cleveland as the rest of Week 3's action approaches: Will the Browns ride with Baker?

CBS NFL writer John Breech joined Will Brinson on Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) -- to discuss. And the consensus was clear.

"Get out, Hue," Brinson said. "Your starter is Baker Mayfield. You will be publicly executed in Cleveland if you try to go back to Tyrod Taylor. The only reason that Tyrod Taylor would start Week 4 is if (general manager) John Dorsey wants to fire Hue Jackson and makes him start Tyrod Taylor so he can fire Hue Jackson."

Breech agreed and even wondered aloud whether Cleveland would be 3-0 if Mayfield had been starting from Day One.

"The whole time, in my head, I'm thinking, 'My God, they could've beaten the Steelers by three touchdowns if this guy was their quarterback,'" he said. "They would've crushed the Saints. Zane Gonzalez would still have a job because they wouldn't have been coming down to field goals in their opening two games. The whole world would be on end. Baker Mayfield, that was just a Van Gogh of rookie performances."

Pete Prisco, R.J. White and Nick Kostos also got in on the discussion later in the show, touching on everything Browns, Week 3, SuperContest picks and daily fantasy projections.

