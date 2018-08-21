Pick Six Podcast: Bryant McFadden breaks down rookie QBs, why helmet rule is a problem
CBS Sports HQ's Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down the latest NFL news
Two weeks into the preseason, we have some (maybe?) idea of what's happening around the NFL. At the very least we're starting to get some clarity, and there's nothing more fascinating than what will happen with the slew of rookie quarterbacks who are vying for starting jobs.
Also: the helmet rule looks like a disaster! To break down both of those things, CBS Sports HQ's Bryant McFadden (follow him on Twitter @BMac_SportsTalk) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast (our daily NFL podcast, Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) to break it all down.
Think you're a football expert? It's time to prove it. Compete against friends, family and co-workers or put your football knowledge to the test against the NFL Today cast. Play 2018 Football Pick 'Em now!
We talk about what the Bills should do with their quarterback situation, how the Jets should handle Teddy Bridgewater and whether the new helmet rule will carry over into the regular season.
Listen below and subscribe to the only daily NFL podcast on the internet.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D.J. Moore clocked going 113 mph
Moore was going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone
-
Report: Richie Incognito arrested again
The troubled former NFL lineman was previously detained by police in May
-
Flowers doesn't care about McAdoo
McAdoo criticized Flowers' play earlier this offseason, blaming him for some of Eli Manning's...
-
Jon Gruden throws shade at Tom Cruise
If it were up to the new (old) Raiders coach, Tom Cruise wouldn't be making as much as he...
-
Victor Cruz officially retires from NFL
Cruz was out of the league last season and was never the same after a 2014 knee injury
-
Why the Texans will win the AFC South
The Texans won four games last season but they could be one of the biggest surprises of 20...