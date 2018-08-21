Pick Six Podcast: Bryant McFadden breaks down rookie QBs, why helmet rule is a problem

Two weeks into the preseason, we have some (maybe?) idea of what's happening around the NFL. At the very least we're starting to get some clarity, and there's nothing more fascinating than what will happen with the slew of rookie quarterbacks who are vying for starting jobs.

Also: the helmet rule looks like a disaster! To break down both of those things, CBS Sports HQ's Bryant McFadden joined me on the Pick Six Podcast to break it all down.

We talk about what the Bills should do with their quarterback situation, how the Jets should handle Teddy Bridgewater and whether the new helmet rule will carry over into the regular season.

Listen below and subscribe to the only daily NFL podcast on the internet.