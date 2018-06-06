Pick Six Podcast: Bryant McFadden remembers the late, great Dwight Clark and 'The Catch'
McFadden joins CBS Fantasy Writer Dave Richard to discuss the five greatest playoff catches and much more
With Will Brinson on vacation this week, CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Dave Richard hosts Wednesday's Pick Six Podcast. His guest is former Steelers and Cardinals cornerback (and two-time Super Bowl champion) Bryant McFadden, who joins the program to discuss the league's best cornerbacks, the Steelers' offseason, his playoff memories from a seven-year career on one of the league's top contenders, and Adrian Peterson losing a conditioning contest to Drew Brees last year.
The Pick Six Podcast is a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play)
Also in this episode, Richard and McFadden discuss the most memorable playoff catches of all time, and remember the late, great Dwight Clark, who passed away this week after a battle with ALS. Clark made one of the most memorable catches in NFL history, a leaping end-zone grab against the Dallas Cowboys that eventually became known as "The Catch."
"For me, I think it's clearly top five," McFadden said, noting that the Clark catch was one of the best in playoff history. McFadden's top five playoff catches of all time are:
- No. 5: The Immaculate Reception (Franco Harris)
- No. 4: Lynn Swann's levitating catch against the Cowboys in the Super Bowl
- No. 3: The Catch
- No. 2: David Tyree helmet catch against the Patriots in the Super Bowl
- No. 1: Santonio Holmes' game-winning catch against the Cardinals in the Super Bowl
Do you agree? Even as a diehard Cowboys fan, I've got to give the nod to David Tyree at No. 1.
-
