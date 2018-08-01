Pick Six Podcast: Bryant McFadden says helmet rule 'directed' at defenders, 'shame on' Bears

The NFL has a bit of a mess on its hands before the 2018 season even begins. There's a new helmet rule in place and everyone is confused about how exactly the NFL is going to hand out discipline during games and after games.

It's creating issues with the Bears and their negotiations with rookie first-round pick Roquan Smith, and the Eagles are clearly confused and "frustrated" by the NFL's approach to this rule.

To try and sort things out, we brought in our defensive guru, CBS Sports Bryant McFadden (follow him on Twitter @BMac_SportsTalk) on the Pick Six Podcast.

McFadden not only thinks the helmet rule is going to be a problem but also that it's "directed" towards defensive players.

"It's directed to one side of the football field: the defensive players," he said. "We've seen some incidents in the past, going back a year ago, prime-time matchup between the Packers and Bears. The Davante Adams tackle by Danny Trevathan.

"But I watch some of the highlights the league has been using for what's a penalty and what's not a penalty ... when you look at the Super Bowl hit where Malcolm Jenkins decleated Brandin Cooks ... that should be the standard for what's legal and what's not illegal. Danny Trevathan led with this helmet, and that's a no-no."

One of the issues with the Eagles situation is that the refs couldn't properly tell the players what was going to be fined/flagged/etc. As McFadden notes, that's a huge problem heading into the season.

"So now the season is getting ready to start and referees, the same individuals that will be on the field, they're 50/50. So what's the standard?" McFadden asked.

"That tells me this will be a very, very annoying year to watch good defense, because you don't know what's the standard," he added.

We also cover the Sam Darnold situation, the Roquan situation -- "shame on the Chicago Bears for even wanting to put that in a contract," McFadden said -- and much more.