Pick Six Podcast: Can the 49ers upset the Bears and end this season like they did last year?

There's something kind of interesting happening with the 49ers. Last year, they won their final five games of the season to get the hype train for 2018 going strong. This year, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury that ended his season before it really began and the 49ers have largely been awful much of the season, or at least overmatched.

But here we are, in December, and the 49ers are slapping together another winning streak. It's not some false hope thing either: they beat up on a Broncos team that was playing for a playoff spot. They took care of business in overtime against the Seahawks, a team looking to basically clinch a playoff spot. And now they get the Bears.

Could Nick Mullens possibly help the 49ers beat the Bears and the Rams? It might not be that far fetched. Chicago is coming off a game in which they just clinched the division and ended the Packers season. The Bears are only four-point favorites in San Francisco; it's a stinky line if there ever was one. Chicago might be a little flat coming into this game.

The Rams might sit everyone if the Saints beat the Steelers, since New Orleans would clinch home-field advantage. (In fact, if the 49ers beat the Bears and the Saints win this week, the Rams would be locked into the No. 2 spot.)

We -- and by we I mean myself, Pete Prisco, Nick Kostos and R.J. White, the four gentleman on Friday's Pick Six Podcast -- believe it's possible the 49ers cover the four-point spread and win outright. We also make picks for every single game on the docket for Week 16.

