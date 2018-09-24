Pick Six Podcast: Chiefs are the AFC's best team, but is Patrick Mahomes due for a drop-off?

Week 3 is almost in the books and we've got a fresh batch of surprises around the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers lost their quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs have obviously found theirs. And the New England Patriots are off to their worst start in years after a flimsy Sunday night outing against the Detroit Lions, of all teams.

The CBS NFL crew, including Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough, teamed up with Will Brinson on Monday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) -- to break it all down.

In San Fran, the Niners are expected to trudge on without Jimmy Garoppolo after their big-money QB went down on Sunday against the Chiefs. Wagner-McGough says Kyle Shanahan and Co. could actually DUMP Jimmy GQ after 2019 in order to save upwards of $20 million. Breech and Wilson counter that such a move would be unlikely, pointing out Garoppolo's unbeaten streak as the 49ers' starter in 2017, but the reality is also that Garoppolo figures to enter 2019 with just 10 career starts under his belt.

On the other side of the 49ers-Chiefs game, everybody's all about Kansas City, with Breech calling the 3-0 Chiefs "hands down -- not even close -- the best team in the AFC."

But will Patrick Mahomes stay hot as a surefire MVP candidate after throwing 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three games of the season? The guys DO NOT AGREE.

Breech says "the odds are zero percent" for a Mahomes slowdown. Brinson and Wilson point out that the Chiefs were loving them some Alex Smith at this time a year ago. Mahomes may bring far more to the table in Kansas City's league-leading scoring attack, but Brinson says it's fair to expect a drop-off from the second-year signal-caller after seeing Smith's hot start in 2017.

"We were talking about him as the MVP a quarter of the season in," he said. "Alex Smith didn't throw his first pick until Week 9."

Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on Mahomes, the Patriots and the rest of Week 3, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:

