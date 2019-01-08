Pick Six Podcast: Clemson's rout of Alabama and what that means for the NFL Draft

The national championship game on Monday was far more one-sided than anticipated, with Clemson absolutely routing the Crimson Tide, 44-16. Trevor Lawrence turned in an outstanding performance with 347 yards and three passing touchdowns, while running back Travis Etienne rushed for 86 yards and another pair of TDs. Etienne looked solid for the Tigers, and their defense was sterling across the board.

On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson is joined by CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson to talk about the game and the repercussions that it has on the draft (see CBS Sports' full big board with position rankings here). While both quarterbacks aren't eligible to go pro -- what with Lawrence being a true freshman and Tua Tagovailoa being in his second year -- there were plenty of other names to look at.

Both of these teams have a wealth of NFL talent on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama's Quinnen Williams should be a high pick, and the same goes for Christian Wilkins of Clemson. Raekwon Davis out of Alabama is another high-projected pick, and Clelin Ferrell will generate tons of interest should he choose to announce.

Keeping it in the trenches, offensive tackle Jonah Williams made waves for Alabama. Wilson and Brinson talk about the performances of these players, and why teams will be looking closely at Lawrence. Tagovailoa's left-handedness is also discussed, and whether or not that could impact him in the draft.

