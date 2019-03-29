Pick Six Podcast: Could Patriots target Marcus Mariota as a Tom Brady replacement in 2020?

As the 2019 NFL Draft approaches, most quarterback talk is centered on the Arizona Cardinals and what they plan to do with Josh Rosen, 2018's 10th overall pick, who could soon be out of a job thanks to coach Kliff Kingbury's apparent infatuation with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

But if you look ahead a year to the 2020 offseason, Rosen rumors barely scratch the surface.

As Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough discussed on Friday's Pick Six Podcast, next year's free agent class is straight-up loaded with talent at the quarterback position. And while many of 2020's top FAs will inevitably sign new contracts before hitting the market, it's still unusual to see upwards of 14 starting-caliber signal-callers set to be available. That's almost half the league!

Among 2020's free agents-to-be: Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Teddy Bridgewater, Eli Manning, Case Keenum and Blake Bortles.

Brinson said on the podcast that he could see anywhere from two to four of the biggest names retiring after 2019 -- whether it be Brady, Brees, Rivers or Roethlisberger, or a combination of them.

After that, factoring in likely extensions for Wilson and/or legends like Brady and Roethlisberger who return, Wagner-McGough projected that Winston and Mariota -- the back-to-back top picks of the 2015 draft -- could draw serious interest as legitimate free agents.

"There will be bidders for them," he said, "because they're so young and they flash good play. They just haven't sustained it throughout their careers."

Mariota, in particular, might work as a potential Brady successor for the Patriots, Brinson and Wagner-McGough speculated.

"Mariota would annihilate in New England," Brinson said.

Quarterbacks aren't the only prominent 2020 free agents, either, as a number of high-profile wideouts are set to hit the open market after 2020. While Pro Bowlers like A.J. Green and Michael Thomas would presumably be in line for extensions with their current teams, it's possible big talents like Amari Cooper and Tyreek Hill could ultimately become available.

Catch the full breakdown of 2020 free agency, plus a dive into the latest Rosen rumors and other news around the NFL, on Friday's podcast: