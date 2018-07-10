Pick Six Podcast: Could the Eagles and Vikings actually miss the playoffs in 2018?

We know, we know, this is crazy talk. The Eagles and Vikings were two of the NFL's best teams last season and the Eagles upended the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

On paper, Philadelphia will still have one of the league's top defenses, and Carson Wentz is returning from an ACL injury that cut his season short last December. Minnesota, meanwhile, could be even better than the team that made it to the NFC Championship Game. The team has swapped Case Keenum for Kirk Cousins, and Dalvin Cook should be fully healthy after suffering an ACL injury last October.

Despite all the reasons for why the Eagles and Vikings are destined for playoff football again in 2018, on the latest Pick Six Podcast, we discussed with CBSSports.com colleague Will Brinson the reasons these two teams are candidates to be on the outside looking in.

It happens every year; teams that made the playoffs the previous season slip into mediocrity or worse during the follow-up campaign. In 2016, the Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans and Raiders all made the postseason. And all seven teams missed the postseason in 2017. In 2015, the Redskins, Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals, Bengals and Broncos were playoff teams only to fall short in '16.

With that in mind, it's not impossible that the Eagles and Vikings regress this season. It's not likely -- both are -260 to make the playoffs -- but weirder things have happened. Like, say, Philly beating New England in the Super Bowl with Nick Foles winning MVP honors.

But hey, don't take our word for it here; you can listen to the podcast below and decide for yourself.