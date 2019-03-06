Pick Six Podcast: Could the Patriots trade for Josh Rosen as Tom Brady's successor?

Free agency is right around the corner, and when it arrives, the Arizona Cardinals may or may not try trading quarterback Josh Rosen.

The team has spent plenty of time declaring Rosen "our guy," and justifiably so. The Cardinals are less than a year removed, after all, from trading up to draft the UCLA product 10th overall. But all signs point to new coach Kliff Kinsgbury liking Oklahoma prospect Kyler Murray as a potential No. 1 pick, and several reports have painted Rosen as a man very much on the trading block.

On Wednesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast, Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to look ahead and forecast some potential Rosen deals. And even before diving in, Brinson proposed one idea stemming from this week's franchise tag news -- specifically, the New York Giants forgoing a new contract for Landon Collins out of an apparent desire to rebuild their roster.

"If you're hitting the reset button, why is Alec Ogletree on your team? Why is Eli Manning on your team?" he said. "Why aren't you trying to get a young quarterback? Why aren't you blowing up Steve Keim's phone left and right about Josh Rosen?"

Beyond the Giants, Brinson and Wagner-McGough had two other logical landing spots for the Cards' second-year QB, with the former suggesting the Washington Redskins as a potential trade partner (and this year's 15th pick as compensation) and the latter floating an even juicier team: The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

"If anyone's going to unlock his potential, it's them," Wagner-McGough said, acknowledging that New England "can't overreach" for a Tom Brady successor while Brady is still playing, yet make sense as a breeding ground for Rosen.

