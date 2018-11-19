Pick Six Podcast: Cowboys sneak back into playoff conversation, what it means for Jason Garrett
Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough join Will Brinson to break down everything from Week 11
Just weeks after being written off after a bad loss to the Titans, the Dallas Cowboys now look like contenders to win the NFC East by default. They won their second straight game on the road on Sunday, beating the Falcons 22-19, and at 5-5 on the year they're a game back of the division-leading Redskins. The Redskins just lost starting quarterback Alex Smith for the season, and the Eagles and Giants look utterly hapless.
A lot of the credit belongs to Ezekiel Elliott, who has been shredding defenses, but some of the credit should also go to Scott Linehan, who has been finding ways to get Elliott the ball. Elliott's eight targets in the passing game are the most he's gotten since Week 3, and his 201 all-purpose yards are the most since Week 4. Just two weeks ago, everyone was calling for Jason Garrett's head, but that's harder to do now that the Cowboys are winning games.
On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, host Will Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough to talk about all of Week 11's games, including the Garrett dilemma that the Cowboys are now in. Breech even said that Garrett will end up with a "lifetime extension" and Jerry Jones may give the Cowboys over to him when it's all said and done.
What the Cowboys are doing right now isn't pretty, but someone has to win the East. Their schedule is favorable for them, with three straight home games and four of their last six games being at home. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but in a division that is falling apart at the seams, the Cowboys may find themselves in the playoffs after being in a 3-5 hole just two weeks ago.
To hear the full CBSSports.com breakdown of the week, listen to the episode below on the Pick Six Podcast, and be sure to subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
