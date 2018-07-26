Pick Six Podcast: Dave Richard reveals five guys to target in every fantasy football draft
Dave Richard and Will Brinson break down the latest NFL news and notes
It's officially Fantasy Draft SZN and you should be combing the Internet for sleepers and fantasy advice.
Dave is one of the best fantasy analysts in the business -- follow him on Twitter @DaveRichard -- and he joined me to break down his thoughts on the latest news and notes around the NFL, plus handing out some indispensable fantasy advice.
Here's what we covered:
1. The Browns wide receiver situation and how to handle Josh Gordon in your drafts plus whether Dez Bryant fits
2. Falcons extensions for their coaches and how to handle Julio Jones in your drafts (we recorded before Julio reported, but the analysis doesn't change THAT much tbh)
3. Andrew Luck's status and how high he could end up going
4. Bill Belichick's incredible opening press conference
5. Five guys Dave loves that you need to draft + five guys I love that you need to draft
6. A Faux Earl Thomas trade that could work out with the Cowboys and Falcons
