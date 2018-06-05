Pick Six Podcast: Deonte Thompson says people are 'definitely overlooking' Cowboys WRs

There has been a lot of turnover in Dallas this offseason but is there reason for optimism? With Will Brinson on vacation, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg and Adam Aizer have taken over the Pick Six Podcast to discuss what's going on with the Cowboys and elsewhere around the NFL.

Dallas wide receiver Deonte Thompson joins the show to talk about what it's like playing for the Cowboys and whether the rest of the league is overlooking this group that is now without Jason Witten and Dez Bryant.

"I definitely feel like they're overlooking us but that's the way to be," Thompson said. "That's a chance to surprise everybody. But we don't even discuss that stuff in the receivers room but I know in everyone's heart they hear it. I hear it and I don't even have social media. But I feel like we've got a chip on our shoulders and we'll have that discussion in October/November."

Thompson also talked about Dak Prescott's leadership, which NFC East rivalry he's most looking forward to, and what it was like to play on that 2008 Florida Gators team.

Aizer and Eisenberg then turned the conversation to rookie quarterbacks, softball injuries (in honor of Clay Matthews) and whether the Giants should give Odell Beckham Jr. a massive contract.

Would you commit, say, five years and $80 million to Odell Beckham?

That's the question Aizer put to Eisenberg.

The argument against it?

"He's kind of a pain in the butt," Aizer explained.

"It's the same thing that happens with any player in any sport," Eisenberg responded. "When your team is doing well, there are a level of things that you put up with and that goes from 'he's a fun personality' to 'he's a headache'" once the winning turns to losing.

Put another way: once-in-a-generation players come along ... well, once in a generation. And while Beckham might be a handful at times, he's also one of the league's best wide receivers whose biggest crime was fighting and later proposing to a kicking net during the 2016 season.