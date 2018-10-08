Pick Six Podcast: Did we learn more about the Rams or the Chiefs in Week 5 wins?
The Rams getting a road win in Seattle was huge, but the Chiefs may have exposed the Jaguars
The most hyped game this week turned out to be a bit of a dud, with the Chiefs ultimately blowing the Jaguars out 30-14 in an abysmal performance from Blake Bortles. Bortles threw the ball a ridiculous 61 times, picking up 430 yards in the process, yet he still had just one touchdown to go against four interceptions.
One of the other better games this week was Rams vs. Seahawks in a divisional showdown. While the Seahawks are a shadow of the team they're associated with, they played a tough game at Century Link and forced the Rams to scrape and claw for a gutty 33-31 win. These are two teams that always play each other well, so it should come as no surprise that the Rams had to fight to keep their undefeated record.
Monday's Pick Six Podcast -- a daily NFL show, in your pod app every single morning that you should definitely subscribe via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play to -- saw Will Brinson going into the Week 5 slate with Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner, and one of the questions posited was which undefeated team came out looking more impressive. While Wagner thinks that the Chiefs came out looking better against a prospective contender in the Jaguars and Brinson agrees, it's hard to downplay what the Rams are doing right now. Breech vehemently disagreed with the two, saying that the Chiefs' win "was crap."
The guys also go into the rest of Sunday's slate and what we learned, including Jason Garrett's bizarre decision to punt the ball on 4th-and-1 and Graham Gano's ridiculous game-winner.
