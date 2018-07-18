Pick Six Podcast: Do the Browns have a more talented roster than the Ravens? (Maybe)

Long a powerhouse division, the AFC North has struggled in recent years, with the Bengals and Ravens taking steps back and the Browns being the Browns. Might this be the year the division returns to being a heavy hitter top to bottom?

Are the Ravens a playoff sleeper as some, including yours truly, believe?

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is not so sure, saying on the Pick Six Podcast he sees the Ravens as a team in transition, albeit one that could summon one more run at greatness.

"If you go position group by position group, Ravens vs. Browns, I don't think they have more talent than the Browns," La Canfora noted.

His primary concern is Baltimore's pass rush, an understandable issue with Terrell Suggs the only returning player who had more than 10 sacks. Suggs has aged incredibly well, but he will be 36 in October, not exactly an ideal age for a team's premiere pass rusher.

The secondary is loaded with Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson and depth at cornerback, but if they can't get after the passer, it could be a problem in 2018. I'm still bullish on Baltimore, especially in a weakened AFC, and see their ceiling as a team that can challenge the Steelers for the division title. But JLC's concerns are absolutely valid and that doesn't even touch on the quarterback situation, which very much remains in flux as Joe Flacco looks to hold off Lamar Jackson.

Also covered on today's show:

1. Earl Thomas' contract situation -- JLC says he doesn't see him playing a full season as a member of the Seahawks and expects a trade at some point.

2. How Jarvis Landry's contract affects Le'Veon Bell's situation

3. The future for DeMarcus Lawrence and Ziggy Ansah

4. How would an Aaron Rodgers cap percentage contract work?

5. Buy or sell the Ravens winning the AFC North

6. Buy or sell that Mitchell Trubisky can be the best second-year QB in the NFL in 2018

