Pick Six Podcast: Don't sleep on Texans' Deshaun Watson as a 2018 MVP candidate

Deshaun Watson has just six NFL games under his belt and is coming off a torn ACL. But can he possibly top his promising rookie season for a potential playoff-bound Houston Texans team in 2018?

CBS Sports' John Breech and Dave Richard teamed up to answer that question on Thursday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast (a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL -- subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), and there was little doubt in their minds that Watson should be among the league's top quarterbacks as a second-year starter.

"I think there's a chance that he could contend for league MVP," Richard said, recalling that, in 2017, "the fantasy universe was enamored with him."

It might not seem absurd to suggest any lucrative awards for Watson after the first-round pick threw 19 touchdowns and posted a 103.0 passer rating as a rookie, guiding the Texans to an average of 30 points per game in some of his best starts. And yet there are questions about the quarterback's health as he returns from the ACL tear, not to mention about whether he'll experience any sophomore slump in his second go-round vs. NFL defenses.

Breech and Richard aren't too concerned with those questions.

"We just got a small taste of what Deshaun Watson can do," Breech said. "It seemed like every time you turned on the TV and the Texans were playing while Watson was healthy, it was just fireworks all over the place ... there weren't enough words to describe what (he) was doing on the field last year."

Listen to the entire Pick Six Podcast discussion on Watson, as well as the AFC East schedules, Julio Jones' holdout, Josh Allen's role in Buffalo and the Baltimore Ravens' juggling of Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson, and subscribe for your daily dose of NFL talk via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play:

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn