Pick Six Podcast: Draft expert says this is where Kyler Murray will go in the 2019 NFL Draft

Oklahoma quarterback and Oakland Athletics first-round pick Kyler Murray waited until the eleventh hour, but on Monday he announced that he would be declaring for the NFL Draft. In a relatively weak quarterback class, he immediately became one of the more interesting names in the draft, not least of all because of the risk associated with him.

Murray isn't necessarily bound to playing in the NFL. But Monday was the deadline to declare, so if he wanted a chance at playing pro football in 2019, he didn't have much choice. As such, Athletics fans are also waiting with bated breath to see what the dual-sport star will do. Playing both isn't really a choice for him -- quarterback is too demanding of a position -- but there are risks on both sides that could cause Murray to fall.

Stream the AFC Championship Game on CBS All Access and the NFC Championship Game on fuboTV, try it for free. And it's never too early to look ahead to the Super Bowl (Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app which is available on most connected devices).

On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast, draft expert Ryan Wilson delves into the tricky topic of Kyler Murray, and whether or not teams could shy away from him. Wilson also talks about Murray's size, something that has scared teams about quarterbacks forever, and he thinks that Murray could end up being a fit with the Jaguars -- although he likes Dwayne Haskins going there. Murray's junior-year numbers are encouraging, particularly his completion percentages, and that in itself could end up being a boon for teams looking for a quarterback.

To listen to the full podcast and Wilson's thoughts on where other players will go, listen below. Then be sure to subscribe to the podcast for thoughts on the playoffs, betting predictions, mock drafts and more.