Pick Six Podcast: Draft winners and losers after three days at the NFL combine

Every NFL draft has one position group that seems to be outrageously deep and commands a lot of attention leading up to the draft. This year, that position group is unarguably the defensive line and edge rushers. There are multiple players who could go No. 1 overall among that group, and even more who are easy first-round grades.

On Sunday -- Day 3 of the NFL Scouting Combine -- the defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers did drills to show their skills. And they were as impressive as expected. Alabama's Quinnen Williams ran a sub-five-second 40 at just under 300 pounds, Montez Sweat showed out a 4.41, and Josh Allen made a name for himself as well.

On Monday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson is joined by John Breech and Ryan Wilson to go over winners and losers from the combine. Among those winners is Sweat, who has catapulted his draft stock since the combine began. As Brinson quoted from Lance Zierlein: "If you don't have a mock draft with Montez Sweat in the top 8, you might as well tear it in half."

It's a testament to just how deep this class is that it's even a question. Nick Bosa has looked as good as ever, and he'll still be a top-level pick. Williams may be a solid top-three pick, but Bosa might be able to go No. 1. Bosa also has the family pedigree to go with his solid combine, so it's hard to pick against him.

In a draft this loaded, it could go any which way, and the combine has only muddied things. Beyond the ridiculous defensive line and edge rusher class, linebackers also showed out, including Michigan's Devin Bush. There's enough to talent to go around, and this draft is going to leave a lot of teams feeling like they "won" it when it's all said and done.

To hear even more evaluations, including some players who didn't fare as well, listen to Monday's podcast. Then subscribe for more combine updates throughout the week and more mock drafts as pieces begin to fall into place.