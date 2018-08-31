Pick Six Podcast: ESPN's Mina Kimes talks Jalen Ramsey, Patriots, division previews
Kimes and Will Brinson also talk Raiders, Saints vs. Falcons and plenty more
The preseason is over! We're less than a week away from real, meaningful football, so it's time to fire up the take machines and make some predictions. CBS Sports' Will Brinson already has a guide for the upcoming NFL season, featuring some of the best bets from CBS Sports writers.
On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes joins Brinson to get into the real nitty gritty of prediction season. Kimes -- who wrote a feature on Jalen Ramsey that was published on ESPN.com Thursday -- broke down every division with Brinson to try to make sense of the 2018 NFL season. The two didn't offer up all of their predictions yet, but those are well on their way.
Within that divisional breakdown the two ask the important questions, like why is Tom Cable getting power from Jon Gruden? Why did the Saints trade for Teddy Bridgewater? And does Jerry Jones actually have a deal with the devil?
Kimes also talks about how Brian Schottenheimer's offense will look for her Seahawks, and why Aaron Rodgers took the contract that he did rather than taking a structure similar to Kirk Cousins, who took a fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings.
Listen to the full conversation below and subscribe above.
