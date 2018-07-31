Pick Six Podcast: Expect a new Ben Roethlisberger contract from Steelers next offseason

Remember when Ben Roethlisberger was going to retire? That feels like eons ago, but really it was only about a year and a half ago when the Steelers quarterback started threatening his team with the idea of not returning to football. It seemed like crazy talk ... and it was.

In fact, while Ben might be closer to the end of his career than the beginning, he is very much interested in "another bite of the apple" (read: another contract), according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

He's been in Baltimore (we talked about that previously) and recently he swung through Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

What he said about Ben Roethlisberger caught my ear, as JLC believes it's all but a done deal

"It's already established. All the players involved -- the Rooneys, Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger, his agent -- everyone knows what it is," La Canfora said. "If he's Ben Roethlisberger this year, they don't let quarterbacks go into lame-duck situations, they always take care of quarterbacks and coaches a year before the lame duck. So with how much that market has moved, he'll get his one more bite of the apple.

"Structure will definitely be very interesting. He'll get definite guaranteed money through the second year of that deal. But that might be it, because I don't know how well he's going to age. They are very intent on developing Mason Rudolph."

Very, very interesting. The Steelers have Rudolph on the roster -- and JLC noted that Ben took a veteran's day most of the time he was there, cruising around on a golf cart -- and have to be thinking about the best way to play this out in terms of timing with Rudolph and Roethlisberger. There's a lot to go into this over the next year, but for now it's worth watching to see how Ben plays in 2018.

He's apparently in the best shape of his life -- no, really, like he's lost weight and is talking about playing until he's 40 all of a sudden -- which means he could be rejuvenated by the presence of Rudolph and the prospect of another mega deal from the Steelers. That might be enough to get him through 16 games and finally put himself in the MVP conversation.

