Pick Six Podcast: Fantasy advice for Week 11, plus are Aaron Rodgers' road troubles downplayed?

Thursday night football is just hours away, and since everyone has Aaron Rodgers and ... Chris Carson? ... it's time to set your lineups. On the Week 11 fantasy preview of the Pick Six Podcast, Heath Cummings joins Will Brinson to talk Tom Brady, David Johnson and whether or not Aaron Rodgers' road problems are being downplayed.

Rodgers is obviously one of the best to ever play, but Cummings believes that much like Ben Roethlisberger, road Rodgers isn't quite the same player.

"We've crafted this entire narrative that has proven mostly true about Road Ben -- Why does nobody talk about Road Aaron? ... He is under .500 for his career on the road, half a yard per attempt less on the road, touchdown percentage is good but just normal -- not the astronomical over six percent that we see at Lambeau -- he's not been the same quarterback on the road throughout his career and not this year."

He's 38-41 on the road. And although quarterback wins are a largely an illusory stat, it's not the kind of thing you expect to see from one of the best to ever play. Roethlisberger is still 64-40-1 on the road, and Drew Brees -- another player who is sometimes talked about as a "dome" quarterback is 69-61. Again, team makeup contributes to these stats, but it's surprising nevertheless.

Cummings and Brinson also talk about Tom Brady, who is not putting up numbers that we're used to seeing out of him, and opportunities that David Johnson may get in Byron Leftwich's offense.

Cummings and Brinson also talk about Tom Brady, who is not putting up numbers that we're used to seeing out of him, and opportunities that David Johnson may get in Byron Leftwich's offense.