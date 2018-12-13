Pick Six Podcast: Fantasy advice for Week 15 and which quarterbacks to be wary of in playoff matchups
As seasons continue to wind down, here's who you should be playing this week
We're in the homestretch of both the NFL and fantasy seasons, so as you desperately clamor to see which No. 5 receiver can have an impact in the final matchups of the season, you're probably looking for some advice. The Chiefs play the Chargers on Thursday night, which has plenty of fantasy implications on its own, and there's a whole slate of tight races to look forward to on Sunday and Monday.
Thursday's Pick Six Podcast is devoted to making sure that you have an edge in your matchup, and there's a lot to look forward to. Philip Rivers vs. the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes vs. the Chargers, Jared Goff vs. the Eagles -- plenty of quarterbacks are liable to go off for big games.
According to Will Brinson, there is a possibility that Rivers is a sit this week. Heading into Arrowhead, which will be rocking with the return of Eric Berry, could spell trouble for the quarterback. He's struggled there, and Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest places to play on a good week. Heath Cummings says that Mitchell Trubisky against the Packers or Lamar Jackson against the Buccaneers could be better plays than Rivers this week.
To hear all of Brinson and Cummings' thoughts on the week, you can listen to the full podcast below. On top of that, to get more betting and fantasy info throughout the week, subscribe to the daily pod.
