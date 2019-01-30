Pick Six Podcast: Former NFL coach Mike Smith predicts low-scoring Rams Super Bowl win

After a Super Bowl LII showcase that saw Tom Brady throw for more than 500 yards and lead the New England Patriots to 33 points, most people might be expecting a high-scoring affair in Super Bowl LIII, especially with the Los Angeles Rams coming off a 2018 season filled with 30-point games.

Former NFL head coach and longtime defensive whiz Mike Smith sees it differently.

Joining the Pick Six Podcast from Radio Row on Wednesday (the podcast will be complemented by a live show from Radio Row this week), the ex-Atlanta Falcons head coach told CBS Sports' Will Brinson and Pete Prisco that he thinks Sunday's Patriots vs. Rams showdown will be a "lower-scoring game" in the "high teens or low 20s."

And perhaps even more surprising?

"I'm going to pick the Los Angeles Rams," he said.

Super Bowl LIII is on CBS and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Smith, who coached against the Patriots while leading the Falcons and again as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator from 2016-2018, didn't deny that heralded coordinator Wade Phillips has a tall task in defending Brady in the Super Bowl.

"Once he sees what (coverage) you're in," Smith explained of Brady, "he knows where to go with the football."

Even so, Smith likes the Rams not only to beat the Patriots and deny Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring but do it without one of their signature 30-point explosions. Los Angeles, of course, didn't need its best offensive showing to beat the New Orleans Saints on the road in the NFC Championship, but this is also Brady and Bill Belichick in the biggest game of the season.

Catch Smith's entire breakdown of Super Bowl LIII, with an in-depth discussion of defensive schemes likely to be used in the game, plus talks with Bryant McFadden and Boston Globe Patriots writer Ben Volin, on the Pick Six Podcast: