Pick Six Podcast: Grading all the biggest moves from the start of 2019 NFL free agency
CBS Sports' NFL crew debates whether Nick Foles, Landon Collins and others got appropriate deals
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just find themselves a Blake Bortles replacement on the first day of the NFL's pre-free agency legal tampering period.
They found one and made him the 11th highest-paid quarterback in the league, signing former Philadelphia Eagles hero Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract worth up to more than $100 million.
Foles had two straight starting-caliber seasons as the Eagles' backup, guiding Philly to consecutive playoff appearances and, of course, winning Super Bowl MVP to cap the 2017 campaign. But if you ask the Pick Six Podcast crew, the Jags may have made free agency's worst decision by giving Foles such a hefty deal.
"It doesn't make any sense," Will Brinson said, noting that Jacksonville was bidding against themselves to land the ex-Eagles QB.
John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough were even harsher.
"I'm giving it an 'F,'" Wilson said of the move. "No one was competing for Nick Foles, especially at that price ... you're just blowing money. He's worth 1.5 more wins than Blake Bortles. Is that worth $25 million a year?"
Breech graded the deal a "D," while Wagner-McGough echoed Wilson's sentiments, with the crew using everything from a "crying tears emoji" to "casting Val Kilmer to play Batman" as descriptions of the Jags' big-money investment in Foles.
"I would take Andy Dalton over Nick Foles," Wilson said, with Brinson retorting that Foles gives the Jags the best chance to win in 2019.
Catch the full breakdown of the Nick Foles deal, plus grades and reactions for all the big moves from the first day of pre-free agency action, on Tuesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast:
