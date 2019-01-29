Pick Six Podcast: Greg Zuerlein didn't think he hit 57-yard NFC Championship-winning FG well

Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl week is underway, and you couldn't ask for two more different teams in terms of demeanor. In one corner, there are the Patriots -- seasoned veterans who just go out looking to do their jobs. Then there are the young Rams, led by 33-year-old Sean McVay, who has created a mold that all NFL teams are trying to follow.

On the latest edition of the Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson and John Breech to talk about Opening Night of Super Bowl Week (the podcast will be complemented by a live show from Radio Row this week, so you can watch Will and his guests as well as hear them). There's been a lot of hubbub about the impending matchup, but the three talk about how players and coaches don't like to go into great detail about game plans and the like.

Super Bowl LIII is on CBS

The guys also discuss Greg Zuerlein and the 57-yard field goal that propelled the Rams into the Super Bowl. Zuerlein nailed one against the Saints in overtime, and Breech says that Zuerlein told him "he thought he didn't hit it well at all. He wouldn't even rank it in his best 10 kicks of all time ... in terms of his foot hitting the football and feeling good."

Luckily for Zuerlein, he hit well enough. The Rams got through off of that kick, and it looked perfect slicing through the air. If it felt a little off, then it's entirely possible that Zuerlein mistimed the kick to a degree -- but when you have a leg like his, sometimes that doesn't matter.

