Pick Six Podcast: Greg Zuerlein didn't think he hit 57-yard NFC Championship-winning FG well
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and John Breech bring you everything that's happening in Atlanta ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl
Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl week is underway, and you couldn't ask for two more different teams in terms of demeanor. In one corner, there are the Patriots -- seasoned veterans who just go out looking to do their jobs. Then there are the young Rams, led by 33-year-old Sean McVay, who has created a mold that all NFL teams are trying to follow.
On the latest edition of the Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson and John Breech to talk about Opening Night of Super Bowl Week (the podcast will be complemented by a live show from Radio Row this week, so you can watch Will and his guests as well as hear them). There's been a lot of hubbub about the impending matchup, but the three talk about how players and coaches don't like to go into great detail about game plans and the like.
Super Bowl LIII is on CBS and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
The guys also discuss Greg Zuerlein and the 57-yard field goal that propelled the Rams into the Super Bowl. Zuerlein nailed one against the Saints in overtime, and Breech says that Zuerlein told him "he thought he didn't hit it well at all. He wouldn't even rank it in his best 10 kicks of all time ... in terms of his foot hitting the football and feeling good."
Luckily for Zuerlein, he hit well enough. The Rams got through off of that kick, and it looked perfect slicing through the air. If it felt a little off, then it's entirely possible that Zuerlein mistimed the kick to a degree -- but when you have a leg like his, sometimes that doesn't matter.
To hear more from that conversation and more of the guys talking to Rams and Patriots players, listen below, and subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast to hear more of these conversations throughout the week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady's 41 best pass-catchers, ranked
In honor of Tom Brady being a 41 year old in the Super Bowl, let's look at his 41 best pass...
-
Simms: No question Brady edges Goff
If it comes down to the QBs, Simms added, there's 'no question' who he'd rather have
-
Could Gronk be the next Arnold?
Henry Penzi was a longtime Mark Wahlberg associate and sees a career for Gronk in the film...
-
NFL DFS: Super Bowl picks, top strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Super Bowl 2019 parties: All the details
Here's our complete guide to all the biggest bashes in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII
-
Super Bowl: Visitor's guide to Atlanta
There's plenty to do in the football capital of the south