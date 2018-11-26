Pick Six Podcast: Gregg Williams has a good chance of losing interim tag, being named Browns head coach
Will Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough to break down the Week 12 games
The Cleveland Browns are feeling themselves right now. Sure, they're 4-6-1 and last in the AFC North, but they literally look like a better team than they did under Hue Jackson, and sometimes that's enough. With Sunday's win over the Bengals, they've won two-straight games, and Baker Mayfield had a huge four-touchdown performance for the Browns.
The Browns also have a cornucopia of draft picks next season. They have the Patriots' third-round pick, the Jaguars' fifth-rounder, the Patriots' fifth-rounder and the Steelers' seventh. All of these things have made one thing perfectly clear to the Pick Six Podcast crew: interim coach Gregg Williams is totally going to somehow get the head coaching job in Cleveland.
On Monday's podcast, Ryan Wilson said, "Gregg Williams is going to fall ass-backwards into this job." Freddie Kitchens has turned Mayfield loose, and at this point, it doesn't seem like the Browns have to change much.
The Browns are also fun to watch these days, which to some degree is what it's all about. There's no question the Browns will do their due diligence in searching for a coach, but for now, the answer appears to be right in front of them, as surprising as that may seem.
The guys also recap the week's NFL action including the catastrophic Jaguars and why the the Bengals may want to reconsider firing Marvin Lewis. And make sure to listen and subscribe to keep up with all of the NFL action week in and week out.
