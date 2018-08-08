Pick Six Podcast: 'Hard Knocks' first episode recap, NFC breakdown from Vegas (Part 2)

"Hard Knocks" has arrived, which means the offseason is officially over. At least it feels that way -- and the Browns were a lot of fun on HBO's hit show. On today's Pick Six Podcast (our DAILY NFL podcast, Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) it only made sense to recap it.

So I broke down Jarvis Landry, Hue Jackson, Todd Haley and all the fun stuff on the Browns. Bonus: a bleeped-out version of Jarvis Landry's rant.

Then we head back to Las Vegas for Part Two of our season preview with myself, Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco and Jon Campbell of OddsShark.com, from the OddsShark suite in Las Vegas from this past weekend. We break down the NFC and go off on an epic rant/disagreement over Philip Rivers and Eli Manning.

