Pick Six Podcast: Here are the teams most likely to trade for Steelers' Antonio Brown

If the president and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers says it's "hard to envision" Antonio Brown remaining with the team for 2019, well, it's probably a safe bet that Brown will be playing elsewhere after his "diva" routine this season.

Until the 2018 playoffs wrap up and the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in late February, however, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora doesn't expect the trade market to heat up for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver.

"I wouldn't even say he's really on the trading block yet," La Canfora said on Wednesday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast. "Now that their owner has basically sent the bat signal up, like, 'Come and get this guy,' I think that it becomes a bit of a feeding frenzy at the combine. I think they leave Indianapolis with a pretty good idea of where he's going to go."

That may come as no surprise considering the combine is often a hot spot for teams talking trades ahead of free agency in March. But if there's one thing that's for certain, per La Canfora, it's that Brown is on his way out of Pittsburgh.

"If he's not traded, it's because he sent a love letter to ownership, he has a crisis of conscious or whatever and calls up Art Rooney or flies to Pittsburgh and shows up at his front door," La Canfora said. "Short of something like that happening, they let it be known at the combine, 'We want ... a pick and two players, or two high picks,' or (they'll) see what the market will bear."

So who makes sense as a potential suitor? Pick Six host Will Brinson agreed with La Canfora that just about every NFL team outside of the Steelers' AFC North rivals could be a realistic trade partner for a player of Brown's caliber. But the latter has an idea about where, specifically, the perennial All-Pro could land.

"I think he ends up in the NFC," La Canfora said. "I think you look at the Eagles, I think you look at the Seahawks, I think you look at the 49ers, I think you look at the Packers. And then, beyond that, who don't you look at?"

