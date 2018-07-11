Pick Six Podcast: Here are two very obvious playoff teams that missed out in 2017
Bryant McFadden and Will Brinson look at teams that could make the playoffs in 2018
On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast we broke down five potential teams who could miss the playoffs in 2018 after making the postseason last year. Including the Super Bowl champion Eagles and the NFC North champion Vikings on the list led to plenty of comments on Twitter. Most of them (read: none of them) were nice.
Maybe today's show will be better since we are no longer predicting doom and demise and whatnot for various teams. Instead, Bryant McFadden (follow him on Twitter @BMac_SportsTalk) and I are spitting July optimism on teams who will make the leap.
The two most obvious choices? The Packers and the Chargers. And we both had them on our five-team lists.
But the rest of the groups differ greatly -- we each had a team from the NFC East to get in, but we had different teams. INTERESTING CONTENT.
To find out who those teams are, listen to the full show below and make sure and subscribe to the only daily NFL podcast on the planet (we think): via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
