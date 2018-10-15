Pick Six Podcast: Here's how much Sean McDermott should be blamed for the Bills' struggles

The Bills are still one of the most enigmatic teams in the NFL. After a horrific start to the season, fan saw a glimmer of hope when they dominated the Vikings 27-6. That hope was quickly dashed by the Packers in a 22-0 rout the next week, before being rekindled in a 13-12 win over the Titans. However, after a tough loss to the Texans on Sunday (thanks to a Nathan Peterman pick six), the Bills find themselves at 2-4 and in the basement of the AFC East.

This came right after the Bills said that they're not tearing down their roster.

On Monday's Pick Six Podcast -- a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) -- Sean Wagner-McGough and Ryan Wilson had a spirited debate on whether or not Sean McDermott deserves any kind of blame for the Bills' struggles.

Wagner-McGough thinks the Bills are locked into McDermott. "You know what screwed them?" he asked. "Is that they made the playoffs, they had to stick with Sean McDermott, and they were fooled ..."

Wilson and host Will Brinson argued on McDermott's behalf, saying the Bills have one of the least talented rosters in football right now and you aren't going to win games with Nathan Peterman at quarterback anyways.

The guys go into plenty more detail, and of course they break down the entire Sunday slate. Wilson is visibly disgruntled throughout the conversation when he was effectively prank called, and sometimes all you want to do is sleep.