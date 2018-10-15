Pick Six Podcast: Here's how much Sean McDermott should be blamed for the Bills' struggles
McDermott isn't on the hot seat, but should he be?
The Bills are still one of the most enigmatic teams in the NFL. After a horrific start to the season, fan saw a glimmer of hope when they dominated the Vikings 27-6. That hope was quickly dashed by the Packers in a 22-0 rout the next week, before being rekindled in a 13-12 win over the Titans. However, after a tough loss to the Texans on Sunday (thanks to a Nathan Peterman pick six), the Bills find themselves at 2-4 and in the basement of the AFC East.
This came right after the Bills said that they're not tearing down their roster.
On Monday's Pick Six Podcast -- a daily, 30-minutes-or-so podcast on the NFL, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) -- Sean Wagner-McGough and Ryan Wilson had a spirited debate on whether or not Sean McDermott deserves any kind of blame for the Bills' struggles.
Wagner-McGough thinks the Bills are locked into McDermott. "You know what screwed them?" he asked. "Is that they made the playoffs, they had to stick with Sean McDermott, and they were fooled ..."
Wilson and host Will Brinson argued on McDermott's behalf, saying the Bills have one of the least talented rosters in football right now and you aren't going to win games with Nathan Peterman at quarterback anyways.
The guys go into plenty more detail, and of course they break down the entire Sunday slate. Wilson is visibly disgruntled throughout the conversation when he was effectively prank called, and sometimes all you want to do is sleep.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buccaneers fire defensive coordinator
Mike Smith is out of a job in Tampa Bay
-
Patriots fans throw beer on Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill didn't get a very warm welcome in New England
-
Patrick Mahomes' voice is still amazing
As NFL fans get to know Mahomes, they're getting familiar with his unique voice
-
MNF: Packers vs. 49ers odds, bets, picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Here's why Speaks didn't sack Brady
Rookie Breeland Speaks had Brady in his grasp ... and then let him go
-
Raiders flew to London on Friday AM
The Raiders were destroyed by the Seahawks and, like it or not, are in rebuilding mode