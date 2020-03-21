Pick Six Podcast: Here's how Tom Brady's potential replacements with the Patriots fare on 'Madden 20'

The post-Tom Brady era has begun in New England and the question of who should fill the enormous hole left behind by arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game will dominate offseason conversation until someone gets signed. So what better way to get a jump on the conversation than with a collection of Madden simulations to determine Brady's best replacement?

The guys on CBS Sports Pick Six Podcast decided to do just that, testing the likes of former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, ex-Bengal Andy Dalton, ex-Panther Cam Newton, ex-Bronco Joe Flacco, ex-Brady back-up Jarrett Stidham and even ex-Brady teammate Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady is gone, so who's best the QB option for the Pats -- Cam? Jameis?? Julian Edelman???



We turned to the trusty Madden simulation for the answer. pic.twitter.com/Kxnpa0Sftw — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) March 21, 2020

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, not a single one of those available replacements were able to live up to the standards ol' Tommy was able to set while playing for the Pats. Not a single quarterback finished the year with a winning record, and nearly every passer ended with a season that would be the worst New England had seen in decades -- a couple even put together offensive numbers that fell to the bottom of the league.

If this simulation has any modicum of truth to it, the 2020 season is certainly going to be a long one for Patriots fans. Listen to the Pick Six podcast below.