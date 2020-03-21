Pick Six Podcast: Here's how Tom Brady's potential replacements with the Patriots fare on 'Madden 20'
Surely this video game's prediction can't possibly be wrong
The post-Tom Brady era has begun in New England and the question of who should fill the enormous hole left behind by arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game will dominate offseason conversation until someone gets signed. So what better way to get a jump on the conversation than with a collection of Madden simulations to determine Brady's best replacement?
The guys on CBS Sports Pick Six Podcast decided to do just that, testing the likes of former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, ex-Bengal Andy Dalton, ex-Panther Cam Newton, ex-Bronco Joe Flacco, ex-Brady back-up Jarrett Stidham and even ex-Brady teammate Julian Edelman.
In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, not a single one of those available replacements were able to live up to the standards ol' Tommy was able to set while playing for the Pats. Not a single quarterback finished the year with a winning record, and nearly every passer ended with a season that would be the worst New England had seen in decades -- a couple even put together offensive numbers that fell to the bottom of the league.
If this simulation has any modicum of truth to it, the 2020 season is certainly going to be a long one for Patriots fans. Listen to the Pick Six podcast below.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 most underrated NFL moves of 2020
A bunch of teams may have unearthed some hidden -- and not-so-hidden -- gems
-
Eagles sign LB Jatavis Brown
The Eagles addressed positions of need in safety and linebacker
-
Report: Raiders sign WR Nelson Agholor
A first-round pick of Philadelphia in 2015, the wideout figures to compete for a starting role
-
Top 10 remaining players in free agency
Here's a look at the best players left as we head into the weekend after the start of free...
-
Colts land Rivers on one-year deal
Rivers has joined the Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers
-
Cardinals trade David Johnson to Texans
The Texans will absorb all of Johnson's $10 million-plus salary while the Cardinals add one...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game