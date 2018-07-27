Pick Six Podcast: Here's the one thing NFL teams are the worst at ignoring during games

The NFL is slowly dragging itself into modern times, with larger portions of the league embracing analytics on a larger level. But football is still far behind other major sports like baseball and basketball when it comes to utilizing smarter, sharper statistics. One of the guys producing those, ahem, sharp stats is Warren Sharp of Sharp Football.

He has a bunch of recommendations for how teams can manage smarter in-game strategy, but one that always stands out to me is that teams need to run on first down more often. And he confirmed it is definitely an issue.

"There's so much that's pervasive throughout the course of the game that I get frustrated with when I see it. The easiest thing that most people discuss is fourth-down decision making and how teams should go for it more often on fourth-downs," Sharp explained. "While that's true and it helped the Eagles last season, the fact of the matter is, fourth down decisions where you should legitimately be going for it versus punting or kicking a field goal don't happen very often. Maybe a couple times a game, once even sometimes for different teams.

"Whereas your decision on what to do on first-and-10 is massively more pervasive for teams. Your decision on who to target on third down and what kind of personnel you're bringing on the field -- that's going to happen a lot more frequently and could affect the outcome of the game more of a manner than that one time you should have gone for it on fourth down but you didn't. Not that you should dismiss fourth-down analytics -- it's very important.

"For me, if I had to choose one it's that first-down decision making. What are teams doing on first down and 10, what type of plays are they calling there? Because that's just so pervasive throughout the course of the game. And it applies to all teams in the league. Teams with good quarterbacks. Teams with bad quarterbacks. Decision making on first-and-10. Teams need to come out of the dark ages and embrace a different approach."

One team in particular that stood out to me, reading the book, was the Bills, who utilized Mike Tolbert frequently on first down. Tolbert's a great story and a big dude, but if you're trying to pick up a large chunk of yardage, there are better options out there. He's not a big play waiting to happen.

"The Bills, there was something that was even more egregious and frustrating with them last season. And that was on 82 percent on 2nd and 10s after an incompletion on 1st and 10, they would run the ball. And those run plays were only successful 13 percent of the time," Sharp continued. "And the reason why they were doing that is pretty simple: they passed the ball on first down and it's incomplete. What they're trying to do is run the ball, so we doing go pass-pass-pass punt. And they feel like they'll get mocked. We need to establish the run. But the reality is going 82 percent run on those situations is far too predictable. And the efficiency was horrendous. And it makes you wonder, what is this team's goal? Was their goal to set themselves up with third and long? That's the end game result of running the ball on second and 10.

"First down running -- the fact is if you look over the course of the last 20 years, teams are still running the team as often as they did 20 years ago. And the reality is, passing has come a long way, especially the floor. Completion rate used to be 58 percent, now it's over 65 percent on first-down passes to start the game. And the yards per attempt naturally is going to increase as well. The point is, passing is more advantageous. When you pass the ball on first and 10, you're passing typically against base personnel, so you have better matchups for your receivers. And the defense has no idea -- are they going to pass, are they going to run here? You can break tendencies to pass the ball a little bit more often. It's just more efficient overall."

Think about that: the Bills would try a pass on first down, throw an incompletion and then just basically surrender by running the ball on second down, more than 80 percent of the time. Not saying a pass is a guaranteed pickup of seven yards or whatever, but the success rate and the floor, as noted by Sharp, would be much higher.

These are the things teams don't focus on because they're too busy being locked into their standard operating procedure. It would behoove teams to check out Warren's preview as well.

